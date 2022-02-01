Stratford Library visitor and information centre and library services team leader Bridget Roper with the Bee Cards.

As the school year starts, Taranaki's bus students will be taking a new route to their classrooms.

From today there are three new school bus services and one updated school route running.

Taranaki Regional Council transport engagement manager Sarah Hiestand says the changes were made around a number of considerations.

"We've made these decisions based on efficiency, financial effectiveness, public feedback around locations, and the impact of people moving for house affordability, but wanting to retain access to secondary schooling in New Plymouth for their children."

The new services are route 98 Inglewood to New Plymouth, and Your Connector services from Hāwera to New Plymouth Boys' High School and Francis Douglas Memorial College and from Hāwera to New Plymouth Girls' High School and Sacred Heart Girls' College.

Sarah says it is a positive change for the community with accessibility and simplicity improved for students and families that require the services.

She says while cash is still accepted, Bee Cards are the preferred method of payment, because they are contactless and result in a cheaper fare for the passenger.

"These can be ordered and topped up online via beecard.co.nz or from New Plymouth i-SITE, Tranzit, Bell Block Library, Waitara Library, Stratford i-SITE inside the Stratford Library in Prospero Place, South Taranaki i-SITE, Pickering Motors Ltd. Cash is still accepted for those who do not have a Bee Card, however, you will be charged the higher cash fare."

Bee Cards include a number of benefits, including checking balances and topping up online, protecting the balance if the card is lost or stolen, managing multiple Bee Cards at once and setting up auto top-ups.

Stratford Library visitor and information centre and library services team leader Bridget Roper says purchasing a Bee Card is easy.

"Our staff are happy to help people purchase or top-up a Bee Card and give them up to date information on routes and timetables."