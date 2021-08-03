Taranaki Steelformers help young people excel through Youth Boost

Taranaki Steelformers have given away more than $20,000 through the Youth Boost. Photo / Supplied

For more than two years young people have been receiving a boost to help them reach their dreams thanks to Taranaki Steelformers.

Every month the Taranaki Steelformers give away $1000 through a Youth Boost. Two students are selected each month and they receive $500.

Brent Taylor, who looks after Youth Boost, says more than $20,000 has been given to Taranaki's young people who excel in sport, art, or academic pursuits.

"The Steelformers Youth Boost has helped young people in Taranaki from a wide range of activities like cricket, dancing, sailing, surfing, singing, tennis, hockey, photography, problem solving, rugby league, musicians, rugby, multisport, academic excellence, and athletics."

Brent says it is rewarding to see Youth Boost recipients doing well at national and international events, and be selected for representative teams.

"In some cases they have been awarded with scholarships to attend college in the United States."

Taranaki Steelformers started the Youth Boost initiative after being inundated with requests for financial assistance by young people struggling to fund their trips to sports events, needing money to buy new equipment or pay for expert training, Brent says.

"The Youth Boost is a way for us as a company to give back to the province and assist 24 young people each year with their chosen activities, while at the same time taking a little bit of the financial burden away from parents or guardians."

Taranaki Steelformers receive an average of 200 entries a month for Youth Boost.

"This highlights how many young people are doing cool things in Taranaki, following their dreams and smashing their goals."

The Steelformers Youth Boost draw can be entered in every month.

Young people can enter the draw by going to steelformers.co.nz.