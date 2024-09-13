Advertisement
Taranaki sporting legends Tom Walsh and Michaela Blyde coming to Inglewood

Tom Walsh will be at Inglewood's TET Stadium and Event Centre for a Q+A night on Sunday, September 22. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki sporting heroes Tom Walsh and Michaela Blyde are coming to Inglewood.

Walsh, who has two Olympic bronze medals, and two gold and one silver from the Commonwealth Games for shotput, will join double Olympic gold medallist rugby sevens player Michaela Blyde for a night of Q+A at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Events Centre.

Event organiser Hayley Duggan said the event follows on from last year’s sell-out event with Chelsea Winter.

“We were excited to follow up with another standout guest speaker. As a sporting facility, it made sense to reach out to an athletics legend, and we landed on none other than Tom Walsh. To make the event even more special, Michaela Blyde, who has a deep connection to our track from her childhood athletics days, joined in.”

She said the discussion will go beyond sports.

“Tom is a supporter of the Cancer Society and dyslexia initiatives and is passionate about golf and building. Michaela will share insights into her media projects, wedding plans, and the future of women’s sports.”

Michaela Blyde will be in Inglewood for a Q+A event later this month. Photo / Sylvie Whinray
Emceed by Ed Fern, Duggan said the event is a fundraiser for the TET Stadium and Events Centre.

“The funds raised at this event will go towards creating a much-needed pathway to ensure safe access to our grandstand for disabled visitors, the elderly, and young families. The pathway is currently gravel which is hard to navigate.”

She said there’ll be plenty of food and drink to nibble on.

“This is made possible by our generous sponsors Shining Peak Brewing, Liquorland Powderham Street, Goodness Gracious Gin, and New World Inglewood. The Outpost NZ will also provide light nibbles and grazing platters.”

She said with a few raffles planned, people are encouraged to bring cash.

“All the funds raised will go towards making that pathway.”

With tickets now on sale, Duggan said people should register quickly to avoid disappointment.

“We have a champions table available as well as adult and student general admission tickets. We look forward to seeing you all there.”

The Details

What: Q+A with Tom Walsh and Michaela Blyde

When: Sunday, September 22, 2.30pm start

Where: TET Stadium and Events Centre, 1 Elliot St, Inglewood

Tickets: visit the Eventbrite website and search ‘Tom Walsh and Michaela Blyde’ for 15% off general admission tickets, type in ‘tetsupporters’ at checkout

