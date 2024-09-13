Tom Walsh will be at Inglewood's TET Stadium and Event Centre for a Q+A night on Sunday, September 22. Photo / Photosport

Tom Walsh will be at Inglewood's TET Stadium and Event Centre for a Q+A night on Sunday, September 22. Photo / Photosport

Taranaki sporting heroes Tom Walsh and Michaela Blyde are coming to Inglewood.

Walsh, who has two Olympic bronze medals, and two gold and one silver from the Commonwealth Games for shotput, will join double Olympic gold medallist rugby sevens player Michaela Blyde for a night of Q+A at Inglewood’s TET Stadium and Events Centre.

Event organiser Hayley Duggan said the event follows on from last year’s sell-out event with Chelsea Winter.

“We were excited to follow up with another standout guest speaker. As a sporting facility, it made sense to reach out to an athletics legend, and we landed on none other than Tom Walsh. To make the event even more special, Michaela Blyde, who has a deep connection to our track from her childhood athletics days, joined in.”

She said the discussion will go beyond sports.