Greg Anderson will join his son at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships at Japan's 700 Club in November. Photo / Andy Jackson, bwmedia.co.nz

Stratford’s Greg Anderson is ready to join his son on the world stage.

Anderson will compete with his son Jordan, 22, at Japan’s Seven Hundred Club at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships in November.

He said he was on standby to play in the competition, with his spot becoming available last week.

“An overseas player pulled out and I was next on the list from New Zealand Golf. When I found out, I was buzzing. I went out and played 27 holes of speedgolf at Fitzroy to celebrate. I’m very proud to be representing New Zealand and with my son, what a fantastic opportunity.”

Anderson said he had been training all year in case he was picked.