Taranaki speed golfer Greg Anderson to join son at 2024 World Championships

Alyssa Smith
By
Multimedia journalist - Lower North Island·Stratford Press·
2 mins to read
Greg Anderson will join his son at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships at Japan's 700 Club in November. Photo / Andy Jackson, bwmedia.co.nz

Stratford’s Greg Anderson is ready to join his son on the world stage.

Anderson will compete with his son Jordan, 22, at Japan’s Seven Hundred Club at the 2024 World Speedgolf Championships in November.

He said he was on standby to play in the competition, with his spot becoming available last week.

“An overseas player pulled out and I was next on the list from New Zealand Golf. When I found out, I was buzzing. I went out and played 27 holes of speedgolf at Fitzroy to celebrate. I’m very proud to be representing New Zealand and with my son, what a fantastic opportunity.”

Anderson said he had been training all year in case he was picked.

“I’ve trained with Jordan, current world champion Jamie Reid and Mick McBeth, Bernie Smith and Brad Hayward. We play at Stratford, Inglewood, New Plymouth and Fitzroy.”

It was the world champion who inspired him to play speed golf, he said.

“After watching Jamie Reid win nationals in 2022 at Fitzroy I thought I’d give it a go. It’s so cool that now, two years later, I’m training and learning from him.”

He said he hopes for a podium finish in the teams and individual events.

“There’s a good chance of [a] podium finish in teams with Damian Mills from Northland. It all depends on if we can adjust to the lightning-fast greens. Podium’s also the aim for individual but a lot will depend on how well I putt.”

Anderson said speed golf is a great sport.

“It’s a great way to keep fit and healthy and relax the mind.”

He said his selection is thanks to support from his home club.

“They have been fantastic, so supportive and encouraging of my speed golf.”

