Ten Taranaki secondary schools took part in the Taranaki Secondary Schools Sports Association (TSSSA) cross-country event.

The event, which took place on Tuesday May 24 at the Hāwera Showgrounds, catered for students of all abilities with experience in cross-country.

The first six runners who crossed the line from a school counted towards the school's team total.

The TSSSA Cross Country is the premier event for Taranaki's cross-country runners and is great preparation for the NZSS Cross-Country in late June.

Results:

Para athletes: 1st Sasha Al Dazhani (NPGHS) - 11.28

Year 9 girls: 1st Marley Sampson (NPGHS) - 11.54, 2nd Darcy O'Sullivan (NPGHS) - 12.22, 3rd Cassie Colbourne (SHGC) - 12.31, 4th Maddison Sturgeon (Hāwera) - 12.38, 5th Tessa Harre (Taranaki Dio) - 14.00, 6th Annie Fisher (NPGHS) - 14.22, 7th Brianna Roberts (Stratford) - 14.25, 8th Bethan Mullis (NPGHS) - 14.28, 9th Pieta Smith (SHGC) - 14.31, 10th Estelle Monk (NPGHS) - 14.32, 11th Sammy Wolfe (NPGHS) - 15.04, 12th Heidi Fenton (SHGC) - 15.05, 13th Isabela Lee-Alvarez (Taranaki Dio) - 16.08, 14th Saphire Brady (Stratford) - 16.14, 15th Hine Petera (NPGHS) - 16.19

Six person team winner: NPGHS - 38pts, three person team winner: NPGHS - 9pts

Year 9 boys: 1st Cooper Ferguson (NPBHS) - 10.35, 2nd Chris Chambers (NPBHS) - 10.47, 3rd Jack Mason (NPBHS) - 11.18, 4th Chris Callebaut (FDMC) - 11.24, 5th Miller Ferguson (NPBHS) - 11.32, 6th Henry Moffat (NPBHS) - 12.00, 7th Hector Pulford (NPBHS) - 12.06, 8th Dvantae Thompson (Hāwera) - 12.10, 9th Mark Chambers (Inglewood) - 12.12, 10th Nikau Kopu-Scott (NPBHS) - 12.18, 11th Kohen Hareb-Hine (NPBHS) - 12.21, 12th Ryan Gillum (FDMC) - 12.27, 13th Elijah Taylor (FDMC) - 12.51, 14th Cohen Fabish (NPBHS) - 12.56, 15th Jayden Poole (Ōpunake) - 13.09, 16th Charlie Poulgrain (NPBHS) - 13.12, 17th Liam Quinn (NPBHS) - 13.15.4, 18th Russel Hockley (Hāwera) - 12.15.6, 19th Nathan Baylis (Hāwera) - 13.27, 20th Riley Hope (NPBHS) - 13.29, 21st Malachi Puckeridge (NPBHS) - 13.39.5, 22nd Eshea Colgan (FDMC) - 13.39.8, 23rd Maaraatoa Matene (NPBHS) - 13.43, 24th Jack Wasley (Hāwera) - 13.45, 25th Brody Matheson (NPBHS) - 13.47, 26th Jyle Meades (Hāwera) - 13.53, 27th Duncan Poole (NPBHS) - 15.24

Six person team winner: NPBHS - 24pts, three person team winner: NPBHS - 6pts

Junior girls: 1st Jacquelyn Kowalewski (NPGHS) - 11.35, 2nd Sarah Johnson (NPGHS) - 12.16, 3rd Chadelle Bascara (NPGHS) - 12.44, 4th Annja Petersen (Hāwera) - 13.38, 5th Petra Hofmans (NPGHS) - 14.21, 6th Sage Jones (NPGHS) - 14.41, 7th Rayna Kim (NPGHS) - 15.20, 8th McKenna Norris (Taranaki Dio) - 15.26.35, 9th Ellie Brady (Stratford) - 15.26.75, 10th Sophie Ogle (Taranaki Dio) - 15.48, 11th Elizabeth Cudby (Hāwera) - 16.17, 12th Cassidy Hughes (Hāwera) - 18.40, 13th Shauri Lucando (Hāwera) - 18.43, 14th Emily Bird (Hāwera) - 18.48, 15th Shelby Mills (Hāwera) - 19.02, 16th Danni Thoumine (Hāwera) - 19.48

Six person team winner: NPGHS - 24pts, three person team winner NPGHS - six points

Junior boys: 1st Cooper Ferguson (NPBHS) - 10.35, 2nd Chris Chambers (NPBHS) - 10.47, 3rd Jack Mason (NPBHS) - 11.18, 4th Chris Callebaut (FDMC) - 11.24, 5th Miller Ferguson (NPBHS) - 11.32, 6th Henry Moffat (NPBHS) - 12.00, 7th Hector Pulford (NPBHS) - 12.06, 8th Dvantae Thompson (Hāwera) - 12.10, 9th Mark Chambers (Inglewood) - 12.12, 10th Nikau Kopu-Scott (NPBHS) - 12.18, 11th Kohen Hareb-Hine (NPBHS) - 12.21, 12th Ryan Gillum (FDMC) - 12.27, 13th Elijah Taylor (FDMC) - 12.51, 14th Cohen Fabish (NPBHS) - 12.56, 15th Jayden Poole (Ōpunake) - 13.09, 16th Charlie Poulgrain (NPBHS) - 13.12, 17th Liam Quinn (NPBHS) - 13.15.4, 18th Russel Hockley (Hāwera) - 12.15.6, 19th Nathan Baylis (Hāwera) - 13.27, 20th Riley Hope (NPBHS) - 13.29, 21st Malachi Puckeridge (NPBHS) - 13.39.5, 22nd Eshea Colgan (FDMC) - 13.39.8, 23rd Maaraatoa Matene (NPBHS) - 13.43, 24th Jack Wasley (Hāwera), 25th Brody Matheson (NPBHS) - 13.47m, 26th Jyle Meades (Hāwera) - 13.53, 27th Duncan Poole (NPBHS) - 15.24

Six person team winner: NPBHS - 24pts, three person team winner: NPBHS - 6pts

Senior girls: 1st Lottie Moffat (NPGHS) - 17.07, 2nd Emma Jamieson (NPGHS) - 17.23, 3rd Grace Foreman (NPGHS) - 17.50, 4th Renee Donovan (NPGHS) - 18.30, 5th Kaylee Hunger (NPGHS) - 18.56, 6th Heidi Sextus (Stratford) - 19.06, 7th Lucy Howarth (SHGC) - 19.29, 8th Leah Harre (Taranaki Dio) - 19.47, 9th Jodi Carver (NPGHS) - 20.23, 10th Hayley Tippett (NPGHS) - 20.25, 11th Harriet Healion (SHGC) - 20.40, 12th Maddison Neale (SHGC) - 21.56, 13th Brooke Tweeddale (Taranaki Dio) - 22.08, 14th Erini Fruean (Inglewood) - 22.55, 15th Magdalene Herlihy (SHGC) - 25.26, 16th Shanika Spragg (Taranaki Dio) - 26.21, 17th Emilia Scott (Hāwera) - 29.40

Six person team winner: NPGHS - 21pts, three person team winner: NPGHS - 6pts

Senior boys: 1st Nick Dobbie (NPBHS) - 21.27, 2nd Mathias Strohmeier (NPBHS) - 21.48, 3rd Sam Gregory (NPBHS) - 22.02, 4th Josh Thorburn (NPBHS) - 22.12, 5th Ben Savage (Hāwera) - 22.20, 6th Tyler Kidd (Stratford) - 22.30, 7th Toby O'Rorke (FDMC) - 22.35, 8th Ryan Jury (NPBHS) - 23.42, 9th Thomas Hope (NPBHS) - 23.47, 10th Nathan Richards (Inglewood) - 23.50, 11th Sam Parker (NPBHS) - 24.02, 12th Joshua Morgan (NPBHS) - 24.18, 13th David Graham (NPBHS) - 24.42, 14th Cameron Chambers (Inglewood) - 24.48, 15th Darren Pease (NPBHS) - 24.50, 16th Arlo Jordan (NPBHS) - 25.06.63, 17th Thomas Hooks (NPBHS) - 25.06.83, 18th Jack McNeil (NPBHS) - 25.31, 19th Harrison Martins (Ōpunake) - 25.46, 20th Makaia Grant-Fargie (NPBHS) - 26.23, 21st Judah Harvey (Stratford) - 27.04, 22nd Samuel Salisbury (NPBHS) - 27.47, 23rd Reeve McRae (Hawera) - 28.25, 24th Mark Johnston (Hāwera) - 28.42, 25th Flynn Cooper (Hāwera) - 29.53, 26th Cayden Marsh (Ōpunake) - 30.05, 27th George Harrison (NPBHS) - 30.27, 28th Campbell Wills (Hāwera) - 30.46, 29th Luke Eggers (NPBHS) - 30.59, 30th Daniel Bentall (NPBHS) - 31.02

Six person team winner: NPBHS - 27pts, three person team winner NPBHS - 6pts