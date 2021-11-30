Taranaki schools celebrate vocational excellence winners with Prime Minister's Awards

Stratford High School student Brayden Fale. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki schools are celebrating this year's recipients of the Prime Minister's Award for Vocational Excellence.

Careers and Transition Education Association (CATE) national president and Sacred Heart Girls' College Pathways leader Warwick Foy says the award recognises outstanding students enrolled in vocational programmes.

Hāwera High School student Kayla Ryan. Photo/ Supplied

"They've shown they have what it takes to develop the skills, knowledge and attributes to build a career in industry."

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls student Ronaele Jones. Photo/ Supplied

Introduced in 2019, the Prime Minister's Award for Vocational Excellence, and the $2000 monetary prize, can be awarded to the top Year 12 or 13 secondary students enrolled in vocational programmes of learning. One student is eligible per school or wharekura.

Inglewood High School student Kodie Sarich. Photo/ Supplied

"Students all over New Zealand excel in building their vocational knowledge and this is one way to recognise them for their success. When we consider tertiary education we normally think of universities, but the majority of our learners enter other forms of tertiary education such as polytechnics, apprenticeships and workplace learning".

Coastal Taranaki School student Phoenix Papa. Photo/ Supplied

The purpose of the award is also to raise the status of vocational education and ensure it is seen as an attractive option for rangatahi as they leave school. Taranaki Futures and CATE Taranaki have cooperated to highlight the award and encourage other regions to follow.

Francis Douglas Memorial College student Ben Hughes. Photo/ Supplied

"This award and collective acknowledgement is one way we recognise the success of all learners and acknowledge the different ways and settings that young people shine."

New Plymouth Boys High School student Zac Andrews. Photo/ Supplied

2021 Taranaki Prime Minister's Vocational Excellence Award Winners:

Stratford High School: Brayden Fale.

Sacred Heart Girls' College student Alexandrea (Alex) Shearman. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Diocesan School for Girls: Ronaele Jones.

Hāwera High School: Kayla Ryan.

Inglewood High School: Kodie Sarich.

Coastal Taranaki School: Phoenix Papa.

New Plymouth Girls High School student Ishbel Black. Photo/ Supplied

Francis Douglas Memorial College: Ben Hughes.

New Plymouth Boys' High School: Zac Andrews.

New Plymouth Girls' High School: Ishbel Black.

Spotswood College student Chase Astwood. Photo/ Supplied

Ōpunake High School: Brody Fox.

Sacred Heart Girls' College: Alexandrea (Alex) Shearman.

Ōpunake High School student Brody Fox. Photo/ Supplied

Spotswood College: Chase Astwood.

Waitara High School: Hayley Lopusiewicz.