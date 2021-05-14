Taranaki Rugby Union: Pukekura Park match halfway to selling out

The match at Pukekura Park in New Plymouth is halfway to a sell-out. Photo / Supplied

The Yarrows Taranaki Bulls Bunnings NPC match at Pukekura Park on Saturday, August 7, is halfway to a sell-out.

More than 2000 of the 4554 available seats have been snapped up within a week of the fixture in New Plymouth being confirmed.

Seats for the match are being picked up quickly by fans securing $50 adult and $30 child season memberships. Single game tickets will not be available until closer to the match.

It will be the first time the Taranaki Bulls have played at the iconic ground since 1945.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive officer Laurence Corlett said season memberships have been in high demand since news broke of the Pukekura Park match.

"It's evident that Taranaki people are very excited about the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls playing at Pukekura Park.

"The terraced atmosphere and the close proximity to the New Plymouth CBD will make for a memorable day. We encourage fans to secure their Pukekura Park seat through a season membership to avoid disappointment."

Taranaki Bulls membership

Adult general admission membership - $50

Child general admission membership - $30 (15 years & under)

As a season member you receive:

Entry to the Pukekura Park fixture on Saturday, August 7 – 2.05pm kick off

Entry to four Bunnings NPC matches at the TET Stadium & Events Centre, Inglewood

Entry to any Bunnings NPC home playoff matches

Entry to CMK Chartered Accountants Club finals day on Saturday, July 17.



To secure your 2021 Taranaki Bulls membership and your ticket to Pukekura Park visit https://www.iticket.co.nz/events/2021/nov/taranaki-bulls-membership

or call 0508 iTICKET (484 253).