Taranaki Rugby: Toi Foundation partners with Taranaki Whio

The team will be known as the Toi Foundation Taranaki Whio this season. Photo/ Supplied

Toi Foundation (formerly TSB Community Trust) will be proudly branded on the Taranaki Whio women's team jersey in the 2021 Farah Palmer Cup.

The partnership recognises Toi Foundation's significant support of the amateur game in the Taranaki region.

Toi means "origin or source" and "tip or summit'', which echoes the organisation's commitment to building a thriving, inclusive and equitable Taranaki.

Since the foundation was formed in 1988 it has contributed more than $153 million towards charitable, cultural, philanthropic and recreational purposes, all of which have supported the growth of local people.

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Laurence Corlett says funding from the Toi Foundation helped deliver community rugby programmes across Taranaki to those who wouldn't necessarily get opportunities.

"We are thankful for the support of Toi Foundation, which assists us to deliver amateur community rugby here in Taranaki. The Toi Foundation helps us make sure rugby is thriving across the province, runs holiday programmes at no cost for the participants and enables our staff get into all schools, so no tamariki miss out on a opportunity to be involved in rugby."

With the CMK women's club competition now complete, aspiring female players from the Southern, Clifton, Coastal and Inglewood clubs will shift their attention to the Toi Foundation Taranaki Whio campaign.

This year the Farah Palmer Cup will be split into a Premiership and Championship, with the Toi Foundation Taranaki Whio in the Championship alongside Manawatu, Tasman, North Harbour, Northland and Hawke's Bay.

The season kicks off on Saturday July 24 with an away match against Manawatu. Their opening home match is against Tasman at the TET Stadium & Events Centre in Inglewood on Saturday July 31.