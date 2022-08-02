Taranaki rugby fans will have to brave the weather with the delay of the west stand's new roof. Photo/ Alyssa Smith

With the rugby season kicking off this weekend fans may have to brave the weather with the delay of the west stand's new roof.

Due for completion in time for the Yarrow's Taranaki Bulls home game on September 3, delays have meant no covered seating will be available this year.



Mike Neild, director of corporate services at Taranaki Regional Council, which owns the venue through the Taranaki Stadium Trust, says contractors had pulled out all the stops to get the roof done.

"The winter weather has meant the construction crew had been unable to complete this part of the project safely. The team has worked very hard to get the roof installed in time for this season's games but unfortunately the weather has not played ball. The project team had allowed for 25 rain days in the programme and the number of rain delay days to the project has been over double this."

He says he's asking fans to be prepared for rain or shine.

"We may be the sunshine capital of Aotearoa but it's still winter so please wrap up warm or bring a raincoat when you come along to cheer on the Bulls."

Taranaki Rugby chief executive Mike Sandle says the union shares the fans' disappointment.

"It has been our understanding that the roof would be completed in time for the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls game against Waikato on Saturday, September 3, and we had proceeded to sell sponsorships, memberships and hospitality packages in good faith on that basis."

He says Taranaki Rugby is committed to playing the last three round-robin games and any home playoffs at Yarrow Stadium after starting the season at Pukekura Park.

"A number of our commercial partners and members will have purchased tickets expecting to be undercover. It's my great hope that the community will continue to support Taranaki Rugby despite this change in circumstances. The completed facilities at Yarrow Stadium will be the envy of other regional centres including a new hybrid turf perfect for entertaining rugby."

He also thanked the contractors who have been working on the project in a challenging environment.

"We look forward to seeing you at Pukekura Park for our first two Bunnings NPC home games against Northland on August 7 and Canterbury on August 20, and at our spiritual home of Yarrow Stadium beyond that."