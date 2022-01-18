Taranaki Rugby Football Union chief executive Laurence Corlett (right), pictured with Taranaki Foundation chief executive Josh Hickford, has resigned. Photo / Supplied

After navigating the Taranaki Rugby Football Union through one of its most successful seasons on the field, its chief executive has resigned.

Laurence Corlett announced his resignation from the top job last week after only two years in the role.

In a statement, Corlett said he was proud to leave Taranaki Rugby in a better position, having led the organisation through many challenges.

"The stadium issues and Covid have meant the role has required a lot of sacrifices and hard work," he said.

"I am grateful to the TRFU staff who have been in the fight with me."

Corlett leaves the role after becoming the interim commercial manager in 2019. He was appointed to the top job in 2020 after Paul Veric had held the interim chief executive position when Jeremy Parkinson resigned and moved back to Northland.

His playing career spanned 64 caps for Taranaki between 2005 and 2012, and held numerous coaching positions.

Once chief executive, he gave the union a shakeup with a restructure but got it back into a positive financial position after two challenging financial years.

Financially, the Pukekura Park match was a marketing success with a high number of purchased memberships, which saw Taranaki play at the historic cricket ground for the first time in 46 years.

"Highlights have included helping the TRFU back in the black, winning the Ranfurly Shield and being part of the team behind last year's national provincial championship success," he says.

"I'm pleased to be leaving the TRFU in a better position and I'm excited about new challenges on the horizon."

Those new challenges are unclear after TRFU chairman Andrew Thompson said he was unsure if Corlett had announced his next move.

Whether an interim position is on the cards, Thompson says the board is looking at reviewing what support is required during the recruitment process.

"We are lucky that we have a strong and experienced senior management team in place so will be exploring options and consulting internally to find a solution should we need it," he says.

Thompson thanked Corlett for his contribution to Taranaki Rugby, both as a player and administrator.

"With the union in a much stronger financial position, he leaves the role with a pathway to return to Yarrow Stadium and an unbeaten season by the Yarrows Taranaki Bulls."

Corlett will officially finish in his role at the end of January and recruitment for a new chief executive will begin shortly.