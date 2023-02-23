Registrations for Relay for Life are now open.

Taranaki’s Relay for Life returns to Inglewood this year.

Taranaki Cancer Society fundraising and events co-ordinator Lisa Russell says the team are pleased to be offering Relay for Life as a physical event this year.

“We’re super excited to be able to come together and celebrate, remember, and fight back as a big group.”

Relay for Life is a community experience that gives everyone a chance to celebrate cancer survivors and carers, remember loved ones lost to cancer and raise awareness and funds for the Taranaki Cancer Society.

Teams take to the track for the course of the event, keeping their batons moving to symbolise the unstoppable fight against cancer.

The event’s opening ceremony will begin with the survivors’ walk and the display of flags featuring handprints from the survivors and the footprints of the carers that walked the journey with them.

She says Pātea Māori Club will be performing for the opening ceremony and as the first act of the day.

“It’s been a dream of the committee to have the Pātea Māori Club perform at this event, and thanks to sponsors we were able to make this happen. We also have other acts performing on the day who have donated their time. We’d like to thank these people and also our sponsors for making this happen.”

There will be a special place for people to remember their loved ones, with the garden of remembrance.

“This is a place people can put photos of their loved ones and have a quiet moment with them.”

Lisa says the photos from the garden will feature in the candlelight ceremony.

“This is a very special moment where the group comes together and remembers those that lost their fight. We will show pictures of loved ones on the screen and remember them.”

Funds raised through the event help cancer patients and their whānau get the care and practical support they need. Registrations are now open for the event, and Lisa encourages people to register and then raise as much money as they can to support those on their cancer journey.

The Details:

What: Taranaki Relay for Life

When: Sunday, March 23, 10.30am-10.30pm

Where: Inglewood TET Stadium and Events Centre

Registration: Visit https://relayforlife.org.nz/taranaki. The cost is $15 per person

Public entry cost: Gold coin koha at the gate