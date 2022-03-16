Bus users are urged to check before travelling. Photo/ Unsplash



Taranaki Regional Council is urging people to check before travelling by bus services.

With Omicron spreading through the community short notice cancellations are expected on CityLink, Connector, SouthLink and school bus services.

Taranaki Regional Council's transport engagement manager, Sarah Hiestand, says it is likely that the region's public transport services will move to a reduced timetable in coming weeks as drivers and staff become unwell or are required to self-isolate.

"Maintaining accessibility around the region, while keeping communities safe is a top priority for the regional council. To minimise the impact of a reduced timetable as much as possible, we will prioritise services used by school children and frequencies will be reduced outside of peak times."

She says the regional council is doing its best to maintain community access to essential bus services.

"We will give as much notice as possible around changes before they start, however, this is not always possible because of the speed at which things evolve. We encourage everyone to check before they travel as cancellations, routes and timetable changes may impact your journey."

She says there is a range of protocols in place to keep everyone safe as they travel using bus services.

"Contactless payment using a Bee Card and topping up online is the preferred method of payment but cash is still accepted. Wearing face masks is mandatory and we urge people who are unwell to avoid public transport and stay home.

"We apologise for any disruptions and say a big thanks to Taranaki bus users in advance for being patient and kind as we navigate this next phase of Covid-19."

■ To check services before travelling, visit www.trc.govt.nz/buses-transport or check out the Taranaki Public Transport Facebook page.