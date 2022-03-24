Taranaki regional councillors have been advised using new iwi management plans to help set policy cannot replace meeting face to face.

Taranaki regional councillors have been advised using new iwi management plans to help set policy cannot replace meeting face to face.

Using new iwi management plans to help set policy can't replace meeting kanohi-ki-te-kanohi, Taranaki regional councillors have been advised.

The plans are prepared by iwi or hapū, and express rangatiratanga and kaitiakitanga (authority and stewardship) over cultural and natural resources.

Since 2012, the regional council has received plans from six of the region's iwi, with just Ngāti Tama and Ngāti Maru to come.

In February the council's policy and planning committee asked for a report on how the plans were used, and how staff were educated about them.

The Resource Management Act requires councils to take into account iwi management plans when developing policy and plans, and the iwi plans are also used to inform resource consenting.

Council planning officer Adelaide Campbell told the committee staff had analysed iwi plans' objectives against council objectives to give a "high-level understanding of iwi aspirations".

Iwi objectives had also been matched with issues in regional policy statements for insights into iwi and cultural concerns.

Campbell cautioned that the council analyses didn't count as engagement with iwi and hapū.

"They are a supplementary exercise, which gives officers a base understanding and appreciation of the issues and objectives expressed within the plans, before going out to engage kanohi ki te kanohi (face to face)."

She said staff ought to read entire iwi plans.

"In a te ao Māori perspective, parts of the environment are not seen as separated or isolated, rather they're all interconnected and viewed holistically."

Campbell said staff had also looked at how each iwi wanted to engage, with variations depending on things like location, tradition, history and available capacity.

"This enables us to design engagement that works for that particular iwi."

Consents manager Jocelyn Allen said iwi management plans were being used when issuing resource consents "but they do not replace consultation with tangata whenua."

"Processing staff and decision-makers can use iwi management plans to more effectively understand what is important to iwi and hapū, including matters outside of the Resource Management Act."

Allen said iwi plans were also useful for people who want a consent.

"They provide the consent applicants with an understanding of the potential effects of a proposed activity on tangata whenua values ... and identifying early relevant matters which should be considered."

Bonita Bigham wants better use of iwi management plans and more staff training. Photo/ Supplied

Decision-makers could also consider how iwi plans "have wider benefits to the community and the economy".

A committee iwi representative, Bonita Bigham, said to deal with councils iwi had trained their staff in planning and resource management.

"What expectation is there of any council staff working in this area… that they have the relevant knowledge, the relevant qualifications… [to] make sure they can make good decisions?"

TRC iwi communications officer Sam Tamarapa said training was available, but a deeper understanding was needed from elected councillors and staff.

"I totally agree there should be a level of knowledge and understanding when you're getting responses back from iwi, hapū, marae, whānau."

"One of the challenges would be for [councillors] to actually read these plans as well, and to have a good understanding – because this thing has to permeate all the way through the organisation."

Tamarapa shared Bigham's desire for iwi management plans to be properly considered in reports to the committee and councillors.

"Those things should be brought more to the fore ... and if we need to sharpen that up then tell us sharpen it up – because that stuff will actually help our staff get a better understanding."

Bigham called for six-monthly updates on how work under the iwi plans and relationships with iwi were evolving.

"That would give us as iwi reps more confidence that these things are being addressed."

Policy and planning committee chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood agreed and ordered updates, and for more details in papers presented by council staff.

"We need to make policies and plans for the whole of the region so ... in papers going forward referring to all the detailed analysis that's been done – and if there are any nuances bringing that out – would be very helpful to the committee."

Local Democracy Reporting is Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air