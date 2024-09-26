The Taranaki Regional Council has adopted its annual report for the 2023/2024 financial year.

Taranaki Regional Council spent more than it took in across the 2023/2024 financial year, but the operating deficit of $740,000 was less than the budgeted deficit of $2.9 million.

The council’s recently adopted annual report for 2023/2024 shows that the council tapped into funds from the Dividend Equalisation Reserve, grown by the council’s ownership of Port Taranaki Ltd, to substantially reduce the budgeted deficit.

According to the report, Taranaki Regional Council chief executive Steve Ruru received a base salary increase of $19,239, taking his salary to $331,910. Ruru also received superannuation contributions, medical fees and private use of a council vehicle, making his total remuneration $373,103, up from $352,621 from the previous year.

Ruru is one of just seven staff at Taranaki Regional Council earning over $160,000. Of the council’s 211 staff and 22 full time equivalent positions, 34 earn below $60,000 and 53 earn more than $100,000.

Council chair Charlotte Littlewood said the past year has been a key period for the council getting its plans and strategies into place.