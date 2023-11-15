Glenn and Lynda Howatson won the Environmental Leadership in Farming award.

Groups and individuals who have gone above and beyond in their mahi to protect and care for the region have been honoured at this year’s Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards.

This year’s awards featured new categories such as Youth Environmental Leader, Environmental Action in Water Quality Improvement and Environmental Action in Biodiversity, and the realignment of others such as Environmental Leadership in Farming.

In an awards ceremony held in New Plymouth on Wednesday night, the eight winners and 13 highly commended recipients were congratulated for their efforts to protect and restore Taranaki’s precious taiao [natural environment].

The winners include a project to protect 70 kilometres of coastline, an innovative solar power farm, farmers and a Taranaki group which has worked to safeguard freshwater, exemplary environmental work by students and a kindergarten and work to improve biodiversity in the eastern hill country.

Arabella Barber was one of the winners of the Youth Environmental Leader award.

Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said the work by the winners and highly commended recipients is leading by example in improving freshwater and native biodiversity, cutting carbon emissions, reducing waste and protecting wetlands.

“I was blown away by the quality of this year’s environmental award winners. From protecting our coastline and native biodiversity to helping to decarbonise our economy and safeguard our precious freshwater, their work is vital and deserves our recognition and thanks.”

She said the judging was difficult as the quality of entrants was high.

“The winners and highly commended [award recipients] all demonstrated an amazing commitment to caring for Taranaki. It was a privilege to listen to their stories. We hope those stories will inspire others. It’s through the dedication and commitment of our environmental heroes and those countless others who strive to enhance the environment that we can work together to care for our amazing region.”

Results:

Environmental Action in the Community - Rāhui Tīma: For working collaboratively to take action to protect or enhance the environment or increase understanding of environmental issues. Highly commended: Tama Blackburn and the Ngā Motu Marine Reserve Society.

Environmental Action in Education - Ōpunake Community Kindergarten: For empowering tamariki to take action to protect and restore the environment. Highly commended: WITT/Te Pūkenga.

Youth Environmental Leader - Arabella Barber and Amber Cayly: For leadership, support of others and a willingness to share ideas in making a significant contribution to Taranaki’s environment. Highly commended: Piper Flashman, Holly Dixon and Drew Hoskin.

Environmental Leadership in Farming - Glenn and Lynda Howatson: For leadership and excellence in environmental stewardship or sustainable farming and land use practices. Highly commended: Donald Bolton and Styger Rotokare Trust.

Environmental Leadership in Climate Action - Nova Energy: For taking action to adapt to a changing climate and transition to a low-carbon future for Taranaki. Highly commended: Pregnancy Help Inc - Taranaki Branch and South Taranaki District Council.

Environmental Action in Water Quality Improvement - Taranaki Catchment Communities: For taking action to protect and enhance water quality and biodiversity values within water bodies in Taranaki. Highly commended: Otaraua Hapū Taiao Team.

Environmental Action in Biodiversity - The 800 Trust: For commitment to supporting pest management and protecting biodiversity in Taranaki. Highly commended: Nick Jones (Rewild), Karen Hamer and Robert Crookbain and Marc and Karin Tuffield.