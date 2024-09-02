aranaki Regional Council now live-streams all its meetings on YouTube.

The meetings are already open to the public, but Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said live-streaming means everyone, regardless of where they are, can get involved with local democracy.

“This helps those who have always wanted to attend but haven’t been able to get time off work or have some issues with getting to and from Stratford.”

The meetings will be live-streamed on YouTube, she said.

“Live-streaming means it’s easy to see not only what decisions are being made, but to watch presentations on key issues as well. Anyone with a smartphone, smart TV or laptop can go to YouTube and now watch the meeting live.”