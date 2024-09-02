Advertisement
Taranaki Regional Council meetings to be live-streamed

Stratford Press
Taranaki Regional Council now live-streams all its meetings on YouTube.

Taranaki Regional Council is now live-streaming all of its meetings.

The meetings are already open to the public, but Taranaki Regional Council chairwoman Charlotte Littlewood said live-streaming means everyone, regardless of where they are, can get involved with local democracy.

“This helps those who have always wanted to attend but haven’t been able to get time off work or have some issues with getting to and from Stratford.”

The meetings will be live-streamed on YouTube, she said.

“Live-streaming means it’s easy to see not only what decisions are being made, but to watch presentations on key issues as well. Anyone with a smartphone, smart TV or laptop can go to YouTube and now watch the meeting live.”

Littlewood said live-streaming allows the public to find out more about the council’s projects.

“Our region is a special place and your elected members are making some big decisions as we try to continue taking Taranaki forward and making it an even better place to live and work.”

To watch the live-streamed meetings, search “Taranaki Regional Council” on YouTube.

To find out more about the council’s meeting calendar and agendas, visit the Taranaki Regional Council website.

