Taranaki Regional Council honour award winners at presentation

Ōpunake High School and Ōpunake Loop Trail Trust received an award for protecting and improving the local environment. Photo/ Supplied

People can be confident about the future of the Taranaki region when they look at the calibre of 2020 Taranaki Regional Council Environmental Awards winners, says council chairman David MacLeod.

Schools and their students, conservation volunteers, grassroots community groups, farmers from across the region, and corporates are among the 17 award winners honoured at a presentation function last week.

"They're all working to protect and improve our precious environment because they know it's the right thing to do. And that's something for us all to think about," says David.

"Here in Taranaki we've made good progress in preserving and restoring our environment. But it doesn't happen on its own. It needs the whole community to take ownership and take action. Our winners and everyone who was nominated for this year's awards have stepped up to the challenge. They deserve our gratitude."

He says their efforts are a reminder that Taranaki is blessed with a can-do attitude.

"We roll up our sleeves and get stuff done. And when I look at our award winners, and all those who were nominated, I'm confident about the future of our region."

Last week's 17 awards take the total to 313 since the awards began in the 1990s.

Winners:

Environmental action in education: Ōpunake High School joint with Ōpunake Loop Trail Trust, Auroa School and Mimi School.

Environmental leadership in land management: Campbell and Jodene McCowan, Karawhaka Poultry, Ross and Grant Skilton- Aorere Farms and Nick and Conna Smith – Milkoad Ltd.

Environmental leadership in dairy farming: PKW Farms LP, Vintage Farm Trust and Helms RJ Family Trust.

Environmental action in the community: Waitara Taiao, Dave Watson and John David Dodunski.

Environmental leadership in business: Blake Cheer joint with Gareth Fraser and BTW Company.