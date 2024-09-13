Advertisement
Taranaki Regional Council celebrates World Car Free Day with free bus travel

Stratford Press
2 mins to read
Taranaki Regional Council's bus services will be free on Friday, September 20 for World Car Free Day. Photo / Taranaki Regional Council

Bus travel will be free across Taranaki on Friday, September 20, as Taranaki Regional Council celebrates World Car Free Day.

The annual event, recognised by more than 2000 cities worldwide, encourages people to leave their cars at home and embrace sustainable travel options, promoting a cleaner and healthier future.

World Car Free Day officially falls on Sunday, September 22, however, public bus services do not operate on Sundays.

Taranaki Regional Council transport engagement manager Cheryl Gazley said council decided to celebrate several days early so everyone could get on board.

“By marking the event on Friday, we hope that everyone has the chance to experience the convenience and benefits of bus travel, helping to reduce pollution and congestion in our region.”

On September 20, all urban Citylink, school Citylink, Connector, Your Connector and Southlink bus services will be free for all passengers all day.

Bee Cards, which are normally $5, will also be available free from all retailers.

Cheryl said the services, which collectively transport more than 3,000 passengers daily, are key to making this initiative widely accessible.

“This is both a small ‘thank you’ to regular passengers and an incentive for new passengers to give buses a go and experience the ease and many benefits of public transport. We hope people take advantage of this free offer and join us on board this World Car Free Day. No need for a Bee Card or a cash fare, just show up, hop on board and get to where you need to go.”

World Car Free Day encourages communities to consider sustainable alternatives to private vehicles for daily travel.

By offering free bus travel and free Bee Cards the council aims to inspire residents to explore eco-friendly transportation options, reduce their carbon footprint and contribute to a greener future for Taranaki.


