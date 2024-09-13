Taranaki Regional Council's bus services will be free on Friday, September 20 for World Car Free Day. Photo / Taranaki Regional Council

Bus travel will be free across Taranaki on Friday, September 20, as Taranaki Regional Council celebrates World Car Free Day.

The annual event, recognised by more than 2000 cities worldwide, encourages people to leave their cars at home and embrace sustainable travel options, promoting a cleaner and healthier future.

World Car Free Day officially falls on Sunday, September 22, however, public bus services do not operate on Sundays.

Taranaki Regional Council transport engagement manager Cheryl Gazley said council decided to celebrate several days early so everyone could get on board.

“By marking the event on Friday, we hope that everyone has the chance to experience the convenience and benefits of bus travel, helping to reduce pollution and congestion in our region.”