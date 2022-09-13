Andrew Wood is seeking election onto the Taranaki Regional Council. Photo / supplied

Andrew Wood is one of the four candidates standing for the one available Stratford constituency seat in the Taranaki Regional Council election this year. As part of the Stratford Press's local government election coverage, candidates were emailed and offered the opportunity to be interviewed in the lead-up to the election, which takes place in October this year.

Andrew Wood says his decision to stand for Taranaki Regional Council wasn't a spur-of-the-moment one.

"I gave it a lot of thought. I thought about what Taranaki Regional Council needs going forward, and what I could bring to the role and offer the community as a councillor."

His day job as an associate chartered accountant gives him the skills, expertise and experience needed when it comes to the financial side of things, he says.

"I am a member of the Institute of Directors as well as a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants and do a lot of professional development through those which keeps me up to date with best and current practice at a governance level."

When it comes to issues such as water quality in the region's rivers and streams, Andrew says data plays an important role.

"We all want good water quality, and to get there we need good and reliable data to help inform good decisions. it's about pinpointing the problem and increasing education."

As a current trustee of the Taranaki Electricity Trust, Andrew has served on the AgeCare Central Board in recent years.

"I've been involved in community groups and organisations for many years however, not just since I have been a trustee on the TET Trust. I spent many years working with the South Taranaki Kindergarten Association as well as being involved with a wide range of other clubs and groups."

Sports have been another longstanding interest of his, he says, not just playing, but also serving on club committees.

"I've been involved with the swimming club for many years, and have served on the local cricket club committee as well. I feel my commitment is well known and demonstrated through years of service. I've always been involved for the right reasons, not just to put it on my CV. I get involved and help in any way needed. At times I have even taken leave without pay from my job in order to meet the commitments I have made to clubs and groups."

Andrew says his ability to "actively listen" makes him a strong candidate.

"It's amazing what you learn when you don't talk. I am interested in what other people think about an issue, or what they want an outcome to be. The more views you listen to, the more you are able to get things right for your community. I am not standing for regional council to spout my own opinions but to represent the thoughts and wishes of the community."

He has an understanding of both the rural and urban communities that make up the district, he says.

"My working life has been across both the urban and rural sectors, and I have a genuine appreciation for both."

Raised and educated in Taranaki, Andrew says a major motivation in standing is wanting to make sure all he loves about Stratford and Taranaki is there for future generations to enjoy as well.

"We are fortunate to live where we do, and I want to ensure the opportunities we have had are here for the future generations to come."