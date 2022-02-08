People are reminded that while the risk has decreased, it certainly hasn't been eliminated. Photo / Unsplash

Taranaki has moved back to an open fire season.

The change came into effect at 8am today.

An open fire season means permits will no longer be required when lighting open-air fires.

Fire and Emergency NZ's Taranaki district manager David Utumapu says the recent change in weather has reduced the potential fire risk.

"Taranaki has been in a restricted fire season since mid-January, but with the substantial rainfall recently we can make the move back to an open fire season," he says.

Utumapu would like to remind people that while the risk has decreased, it certainly hasn't been eliminated.

"Always go to checkitsalright.nz before you plan on lighting a fire - check the conditions and if it's hot and windy please do not light a fire," he says.

■ For more tips on how to stay safe during a fire lighting season, go to checkitsalright.nz.