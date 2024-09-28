“I had always been fascinated with Speedway since I was a kid so when this club was created, it was just a natural progression that I joined the club and started racing.”

Young’s interest in radio-controlled vehicles started before then, he said, with Young driving offroad and onroad cars since he was a kid.

“It’s just something I’ve always been interested in.”

For the past five years, the club has had a permanent track set up, the only club in New Zealand to do so, said Young.

“It means we can just go to the venue, turn on the lights and get to racing. I also think the Taranaki club is the biggest RC Speedway club in the country.”

Just like Speedway, there are national titles up for grabs he said.

“Each year there are individual and team championship events. In 2023 our local team the Stratford Gladiators won the superstock and stockcar national teams titles. The Stratford Scrappers won the national streetstock teams title. We do quite well at our club.”

For the Robinsons, the remote-controlled speedway is a family affair with Grant Robinson and his sons, Dominic, 12, and Mason, 8, all racing at Taranaki RC Speedway.

Grant said this is their second year racing.

“A person I work with mentioned the club and that I should take the kids up for a look. A week later we had a car.”

Dominic, is the current 3NZ junior remote-controlled stock car racer, after placing third in the under 16 WHAT.

“Remote-controlled speedway is fun,” he said.

“The cars go really fast but it is a lot of work,”

Mason also likes the cars’ speed.

“I like driving remote-controlled cars.”

The details:

What: Taranaki RC Speedway

Where: 37 Hunt Road, Stratford,

More information: To find out about race dates, visit the Taranaki Speedway Facebook page











