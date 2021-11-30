Taranaki R.A.T.S. riding around region for suicide awareness

The Taranaki RATS before their ride last month. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki charitable trust is riding around the region for a cause close to their heart.

The Taranaki RATS (Riders Against Teen Suicide) is an organisation focused on suicide awareness.

The Taranaki RATS organised a suicide awareness ride to take place last month.

Chairman Nigel Scott says with the announcement of Covid-19 in Stratford's wastewater on November 5, they had to postpone last month's official charity ride. However, while the official ride was postponed, Taranaki RATS members still went on a ride themselves that weekend.

"It was very unfortunate as we had people travelling from the South Island, Wellington, and around Taranaki to attend. However, the safety of everyone is paramount and we will do this ride in safer times."

As the official ride was meant to be a fundraiser, Nigel says no funds were raised as only members went on a ride.

"The funds made were going to go towards I Am Hope."

The group started in Stratford, travelling to South Taranaki, and through to Te Popo Gardens and Accommodation.

"It was a lovely day doing something to raise awareness for a cause close to our hearts."

The ride was organised by ride committee member Gary Anderson. Gary has been a part of the Taranaki RATS for two and a half years and in that time he has travelled 24000km on his motorbike.

Gary travels with Kairo, a 10-year-old border collie.

"Kairo is great, he's very popular and people always come up to him. He wears his vest with all the badges, which starts up the conversation about who we are and what we do."

Donna Scott, secretary-treasurer, says the suicide awareness ride is one of the ways the Taranaki RATS raise funds.

"We have our show and shine events, which are always popular. Our event in 2019 was fantastic. We had about 140 motorcycles from all over the North Island. Earlier this year our event had around 80 motorcycles. Our funds go towards suicide awareness, and I Am Hope."

As well as riding around the district, the Taranaki RATS visit schools to talk about anti-bullying. Nigel says the motorbikes are a draw-in for students.

"They see the bikes and they're interested in who we are and what we do. At schools, we teach about the importance of not bullying, how it's okay to not be okay, and where to get help."

Donna says without donations and the support from sponsors, what they do wouldn't be possible.

"We're so thankful for all the support we receive. We have a lot of support from people in Stratford, and all over the region. We're thankful for this as it allows us to keep doing what we're doing."

WHERE TO GET HELP:

If you are worried about your or someone else's mental health, the best place to get help is your GP or local mental health provider. However, if you or someone else is in danger or endangering others, call 111.

If you need to talk to someone, the following free helplines operate 24/7:

DEPRESSION HELPLINE: 0800 111 757

LIFELINE: 0800 543 354

NEED TO TALK? Call or text 1737

SAMARITANS: 0800 726 666

YOUTHLINE: 0800 376 633 or text 234

There are lots of places to get support. For others, click here