Taranaki police urge consumers to be cautious when online shopping

A screenshot of the fraudulent website provided by Taranaki police. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki police are warning consumers to be cautious when making purchases online.

They have received a fraud complaint regarding over $700 of items purchased online.

After making the purchase online, the purchaser was contacted by their bank within 15 minutes, who said the transaction was fraudulent.

Police say at first glance it looked to be a normal website, claiming to be a New Zealand business, but the red flag is that the phone number at the top of the screen is Australian.

Police advise there are ways to confirm sites are trustworthy, by using websites such as www.safe.shop/uk-en/Home or www.scamadviser.com/