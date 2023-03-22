Some of the 15 police officers who were keeping to the beat at Womad NZ this year. Photo / supplied

Taranaki police officers were kept busy with a range of duties when Womad NZ returned to the region this month after a two-year hiatus.

Festival-goers attending the three-day music, arts and dance festival were kept safe thanks to the Taranaki policing operation running throughout the festival, says Taranaki Operations Manager Senior Sergeant Grant Roper.

Grant says there were three main stages operating, with five smaller stages as well as associated bars, food and retail outlets at the venue.

“A significant portion of those attending travelled to the Taranaki area for the event, which also had an extensive camping area with a tent city covering the adjacent Pukekura Racecourse area.”

Officers were present throughout the festival, keeping a friendly eye on the crowd as well as enjoying some of the fun of Womad themselves. Photo / supplied

He says 15 Taranaki officers were deployed as part of the venue group to respond to calls for service and conduct prevention activities, with other Police staff involved in road policing activities.

“Our Community Patrol partners were also part of our operation helping us with patrolling in the camping area and surrounding environs - they did a fantastic job supporting us for this great community-orientated event.”

Overall the festival had a positive vibe he says.

“The crowd behaviour overall was very good, with a relaxed and friendly vibe. Isolated incidents of disorder were dealt with by police and event security but those actions were not a reflection on the vast majority of patrons.”