Taranaki Open Pool Pairs: Players from across NZ to vie in Stratford

The winning pairs trophy. Photo / Supplied

Pool players from across the country will be competing in the Taranaki Open Pool Pairs this weekend.

Chief organiser Jim Marriner says the 8-Ball Pool competition has been running for five years.

"The event didn't run last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic so it's great it's running this year. The event started as a pub rules competition but it was changed to NZ Club rules to attract more people."

Jim says he expects 25 pairs to take part in the tournament.

"The event grows every year. This year we have people entering from Wellington, Levin, Palmerston North, Taradale and other places across the country. The competition is open to all pool players in New Zealand. In 2018 and 2019 the competition was won by a pair from Palmerston North."

First-place pairs win $500 each, he says.

"There are also prizes for second and third. The value of them depends on the number of players who turn up on the day. There are also spot prizes throughout the day."

He says the competition can help players improve their skills.

"Pool players can learn something new and better their skillset by watching other players. It also offers the chance to meet other like-minded people and create great friendships. It's all about the camaraderie and playing pool with people who enjoy each other's company."

The Details:

What: Taranaki Open Pool Pairs.

When: March 27 and 28.

Where: Stratford District and Citizen's Hall.

Registration: To register contact Jim Marriner on 0274961945