Taranaki Offshore Partnership (TOP) is the new sponsor of Taranaki Rescue Helicopter’s rescue winch.

TOP’s sponsorship will be acknowledged with branding on the rescue helicopter. The winch is also renamed Taranaki Offshore Partnership Winch.

The winch ensures the crew can carry out rescues in situations where landing would be difficult or hazardous, such as from the water or in alpine areas that Taranaki is known for.

Giacomo Caleffi from Taranaki Offshore Partnership says their sponsorship reflects TOP’s commitment to the local community as it investigates the potential for an offshore wind farm in the South Taranaki Bight.

“While we’re still only in the feasibility investigation stage, we know from our experience developing offshore wind farms is important for local communities, as is getting things right and unlocking the benefits. Our proposed offshore wind farm would not only deliver renewable energy at scale to support the decarbonisation of the New Zealand economy but also at the local level create skilled jobs and help to smooth the region’s transition away from emissions-intensive industries.”

The rescue winch sponsorship will cover the costs of annual winch training needed for the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter crew and pilots while also contributing to essential maintenance for the winch and cable.

From left: Taranaki Rescue Helicopter Trust chairman Evan Cottom, Taranaki Offshore Partnership senior business development manager Giacomo Caleffi and Taranaki Rescue Helicopter trustee Darren Muggeridge.

Chair of the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter, Evan Cottam, says it’s thanks to the commitment and support from local sponsors that the rescue helicopter can continue to provide this life-saving service 24/7, 365 days a year.

“It’s fantastic to have Taranaki Offshore Partnership come on board as the new naming sponsor for the rescue winch. We greatly appreciate the generosity and the ongoing commitment from local businesses which help to keep our vital life-saving service available for our community.”

In the past year, the Taranaki Rescue Helicopter has completed more than 300 missions, armed with life-saving equipment, rescue personnel and trauma-trained medics.



