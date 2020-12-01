Taranaki Off Road Racing Club: Plenty of thrills at final round of central series

From left: Jorja Cross, Kerrie May, Shirley Christmas, Sarah Meyer, Jesseka Fairclough Gillian Whitehead and Amy Hall were some of the Ladies Race competitors. Photo/ Supplied

The Taranaki Off Road Racing Club had a busy weekend last month, hosting the final round of the 2020 central series and the ladies race meet.

Fifteen cars showed up for the central series with great racing action from all of them. The Classes S, U, 8 and 1 raced together and in the second group the 9, 4, C, 5 and 3s raced together.

U38 driver Karl May had top points coming into the second round of the series but unfortunately he couldn't make it.

Some of the Central Series round two competitors and organisers.

The racing was hard and fast with U59 Clint Meyer and U56 Tyron Gerrard, with Tyron managing to get past and staying there. Mike Barret in his Class 4 truck had a good days racing and Warren Hoffman in 966 had the beetle humming.

Warren Hoffmen towing Mike Barrett in his class 4 truck after he got stuck on the looksie lap. Photo/ Supplied

Lance Fox in class 3 had a great day's racing with his competitors Jess Fairclough in 346 having to put the car on trailer after the first race with engine issues and Andrew Green doing the same after the second race with broken steering.

Buggies and Truck ready to start the first race of the day for Central Series. Photo / Supplied

Energy City Motors sponsored the trophies for the event and Paul Plumtree got to watch some racing for the first time and said "it was great to watch and didn't realise how well set up the club was".

The Taranaki Offroad Racing Club hosted NZ's only Ladies Race this last weekend with nine ladies entered. Four short courses for the day meant some good racing was had.

Lance Fox, winner of the central series. Photo/ Supplied

A last minute entry was Shirley Christmas. After a 20-year break from racing she definitely made the most of the opportunity. Gillian Whitehead in 329 had some great racing with Lucci Hennah in 584, Amy Hall in C13 and Helen Hart in 581 until Amy's car blew up and Helen had fuel pump issues.

Sarah Meyer, winner of the ladies event. Photo/ Supplied

Sarah Meyer in U59 at only 16 years old was having a great run, consistently in the front of the pack. Kerrie Martin in U38, Jorja Cross 341 and Jess Fairclough in 841 had some good close racing.

After the four races Shirley and Jess were both tied on points for second place which meant a time trial was needed. Shirley narrowly won by two seconds.

Results:

Central Series:

Energy City Motors round two champions: 1st Tyron Gerrard, 2nd Lance Fox, 3rd Grant Rosenberg.

Energy City Motors 2020 Central Series Champions: 1st Lance Fox, 2nd Tyron Gerrard, 3rd Mike Barrett.

Ladies Race:

Dans Tractor Repairs Rookie of the day: Sarah Meyer.

Energy City Motors trophies: 1st Sarah Meyer, 2nd Shirley Christmas, 3rd Jesseka Fairclough.

■ The Taranaki Off Road Racing Club's next meet is January 9 and 10.