Taranaki Off Road Racing Club hosting 2021 New Zealand Short Course Champs

The 2021 New Zealand Short Course Championship takes place August 7. Photo/ Supplied

Competitors will be racing to Taranaki for the 2021 New Zealand Short Course Championship next month.

The Taranaki Off Road Racing Club (TORC) are hosting the champs for the first time.

TORC member Shirley Christmas says although this is the first time the club has hosted the short course champs, the club has previously hosted a number of national events.

"We're very excited to be hosting the champs. We have a number of entries already so it's gearing up to be a good day."

13 different classes will be racing, with 60 cars expected to race around the track on the day.

"It's going to be an action-packed day. There will be experienced drivers from all over the country racing for the top spot. Each class will have four races."

She says spectators are welcome to come and watch.

"They'll be in for a treat. Our dirt track is purpose built with bends and jumps. It's going to be a very entertaining day and it's always fun to watch people race. Spectators will see a range of fast off-road race trucks, buggies and UTVs battling it out for the New Zealand Short Course Champ title."

The Details:

What: 2021 New Zealand Short Course Champs

When: August 7, starting around 10am

Where: Waipuku Raceway

Cost: $10 an adult with children under 16 free. There will be food and drink available.