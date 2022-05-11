The pupils at Urenui School were excited to meet some of the nurses. Photo/ Supplied

Today is International Nurse Day and several Taranaki DHB celebrated the special day this morning.

Taranaki DHB nurses celebrated by visiting three primary schools around the region.

The nurses shared stories of what it means to be a nurse, highlighting the amazing work they do and having a show and tell of items from the hospital.

Taranaki DHB's medical inpatients nurse manager Jonele Woodhead says the nurses had a great morning and it reminded them about why they do what they do.

"Every day we are working so hard and sometimes we lose sight of why we're here and why we do this. Getting out and talking to kids reminds you that we do it because we love it."

Nurses Mandy Mahony, Kristal Dufty and Rebecca Gibson went along with Jonele to Urenui Primary School.

The 6- and 7-year-olds were bursting with questions and comments for the nurses, excited to guess what the medical tools were used for and get some fake plaster casts put on.

Six-year-old Ella says nurses were needed so "people can still stay alive" and that nurses "help people to save them".

The pupils at Central School in New Plymouth tried on some PPE. Photo/ Supplied

Nurses Jan Prideaux, Hunter Osbourne, Emma Holmes, Katelin Bromell and Claudia Matthews visited Central Primary School in New Plymouth.

Claudia, Taranaki DHB's service lead for medical and acute services says the kids were excited to try on personal protective equipment (PPE), but soon became uncomfortable.

"The kids were saying 'these are so hot and yucky get it off me', it really highlighted to them what our staff are dealing with day to day."

When the class was asked who wanted to be a nurse, everyone put their hand up.

Down South, Shannon Drought, Tracy Gyde and Jess Wadsworth visited Hāwera St Joseph's School.

Shannon says it was an awesome interactive session.

"The outing was enjoyed by all."