“More than half of the awards went to Taranaki-based artists. This is a reflection of the strength of our creative community and the talented practitioners we have in this region. There was a great mixture of works from those that pay attention to the particulars of place and politics, to others which provided whimsical and contemplative imaginaries for engaging in the world.”

Sunlight and Shadow by Reyna Hendersen from New Plymouth won first place in the Taranaki National Art Awards' painting category.

Lister said there were many great entries.

“Reflecting on our choices, we observed our chosen works are playful and conceptually sophisticated in their understanding of a history of image-making. There is an attentiveness to detail that we were drawn to. Whether it is a tight crop, a purposeful off-centredness, a hidden eyeball or little surprises.”

TNAA committee chairperson Megan Symons said the awards received a range of different entries.

“From eclectic, dynamic, and thought-provoking, to figurative and more abstract perspectives, we love the vast range and unique way Aotearoa creatives have expressed themselves this year.

In Nature by Myron Bent from Hāwera won first place in the Taranaki National Art Awards' Taranaki artists category.

She said the awards help artists showcase their work.

“TNAA allows artists to network and create connections with fellow artists – they get to place themselves within their medium, and reflect about their practice and mode of expression. It also helps emerging artists grow and connect with established professionals.”

Symons said the event wouldn’t be possible without the support it receives.

“This epic creative event was brought to life by our local community – we are so proud of the mahi devoted to planning and organisation, and the phenomenal effort to stage it. It’s the ultimate in community collaboration with local groups, organisations, businesses and kura all volunteering their time and energy, contributing their diverse skills, centred on their passion for the visual arts.”

There are still two more awards to be announced after the awards’ exhibition which runs until November 10.

Prizes:

Painting: 1st Reyna Henderson, New Plymouth, Sunlight and Shadow. Highly commended: Kym Gilchrist, HamiltonIn, In Transit.

Taranaki Artists: 1st Myron Bent, Hāwera, In Nature. Highly commended: Chris Fuller, Ōpunakē, Summer Gem.

3D: 1st Jonny de Painter, Pātea, Please Like Me. Highly commended: Juliet Larkin, New Plymouth, untitled.

Works on paper: 1st equal: Gabrielle Belz, Pātea, Karakia (II) and Cathy Tuato’o Ross, Whangārei, Māoriland: Caution.

Fibre Art: 1st equal: Kris White, New Plymouth, Correize Tulle and Donna Dinsdale, Te Puke, Pakanga – The Heat of Battle.

Tō Taranakitanga: 1st Ra Gossage. Pākiri, For Taranaki, Arohanui Ra. Highly commended: Maria Brockhill. New Plymouth, Ipu for Ngahere o Taranaki

Photography: 1st Alastair Guthrie, New Plymouth, untitled. Highly commended: Rhonda Bunyan, Ōkato, Stop the Genocide.

Special Award: Committee Choice: Claire Jensen. Ōpunakē, Small Studies.

The details:

What: Taranaki National Art Awards exhibition

Where: Sinclair Electrical Events Centre, Ōpunakē

When: 10am to 4pm until Friday, November 10

Cost: $2 gold coin entry.








