Small studies by Claire Jensen from Ōpunakē won the Taranaki National Art Awards committee choice award.
The spotlight was on local artists for the 22nd annual Taranaki National Art Awards, with more than half of the awards won by artists in the region.
On Friday, November 1, the category award winners were announced at Sinclair Electrical Events Centre in Ōpunakē. The awards attracted 270 entries, with entries from Kerikeri, in Northland, down to Clyde in central Otago.
The Taranaki National Art Awards (TNAA) had a $16,400 prize pool with the seven categories (painting, Taranaki artists, 3D, works on paper, photography, Tō Taranakitanga and fibre art) each having a first-place and highly commended award.
The winners were selected by co-judges City Gallery Wellington Te Whare Toi senior curator Aaron Lister and Govett-Brewster Art Gallery contemporary Māori art assistant curator Taarati Taiaroa.
Taiaroa said the awards showcased Taranaki’s creative community.
“More than half of the awards went to Taranaki-based artists. This is a reflection of the strength of our creative community and the talented practitioners we have in this region. There was a great mixture of works from those that pay attention to the particulars of place and politics, to others which provided whimsical and contemplative imaginaries for engaging in the world.”
Lister said there were many great entries.
“Reflecting on our choices, we observed our chosen works are playful and conceptually sophisticated in their understanding of a history of image-making. There is an attentiveness to detail that we were drawn to. Whether it is a tight crop, a purposeful off-centredness, a hidden eyeball or little surprises.”
TNAA committee chairperson Megan Symons said the awards received a range of different entries.
“From eclectic, dynamic, and thought-provoking, to figurative and more abstract perspectives, we love the vast range and unique way Aotearoa creatives have expressed themselves this year.
She said the awards help artists showcase their work.
“TNAA allows artists to network and create connections with fellow artists – they get to place themselves within their medium, and reflect about their practice and mode of expression. It also helps emerging artists grow and connect with established professionals.”
Symons said the event wouldn’t be possible without the support it receives.
“This epic creative event was brought to life by our local community – we are so proud of the mahi devoted to planning and organisation, and the phenomenal effort to stage it. It’s the ultimate in community collaboration with local groups, organisations, businesses and kura all volunteering their time and energy, contributing their diverse skills, centred on their passion for the visual arts.”
There are still two more awards to be announced after the awards’ exhibition which runs until November 10.
Prizes:
Painting: 1st Reyna Henderson, New Plymouth, Sunlight and Shadow. Highly commended: Kym Gilchrist, HamiltonIn, In Transit.
Taranaki Artists: 1st Myron Bent, Hāwera, In Nature. Highly commended: Chris Fuller, Ōpunakē, Summer Gem.