Taranaki Mountainairs player profile: Haize Walker

Haize Walker. Photo/ Supplied

The Stratford Press will be running a profile on each of the team members in the Taranaki Mountainairs basketball team. This week Haize Walker has been profiled.

Position: Guard

Birthday: July 4, 1999.

Height: 188cm.

Junior Association: Manawatu.

High School: Palmerston North Boys High School.

Highest Representative Honour: NZ U17 Team in 2015.

Previous NBL clubs: Manawatu Jets (2018-20). Haize played 15 games for the Jets in 2020 averaging 4.9 ppg. He played a year at Concordia University, Oregon (NCAA Division II) in 2018-19. Haize played in the historic 2016 Schick Secondary Schools Grand Final when Palmerston North Boys High came back from 60-35 down at halftime against Rangitoto College. Haize scored a free-throw with seven seconds to play to give his team an 80-79 lead only for Cameron Stone to hit a 'Hail-Mary' buzzer beater to deny Palmerston North Boys High.

When did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball more seriously in Year 7. I played mini ball for a little bit in junior years but then got more serious at intermediate.

Why did you start playing basketball?

I started playing basketball mainly because of my friends. They were all playing and I really enjoyed it.

Why do you still play basketball?

The love of the game and the way it makes me feel just out on the court with a ball in hand.

What were your aspirations in sport growing up?

Originally I wanted to be an All Black but as basketball came in I wanted to be a pro.