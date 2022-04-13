Taranaki Mounga ranger Tane Houston speaking to the group. Photo/ Supplied

Kiwi hadn't been heard or seen of on the Kaitake Ranges for 50 years.

Now, a community project is bringing back the call of New Zealand's national bird on to the ranges.

Earlier this month, Taranaki Mounga released six kiwi on the Kaitake Ranges. Taranaki Mounga co-project manager says the release is a follow-up from last year.

"Last year we released 10 kiwis onto the Kaitake Ranges. All of those kiwis are thriving, have paired up and are breeding."

Taranaki Mounga Project is a collaboration between the region's eight iwi, the Department of Conservation (DoC), and the NEXT Foundation. It is supported by founding sponsors Shell New Zealand, Jasmine Social Investments, Toi Foundation and Manaaki Whenua – Landcare Research.

She says the release was a team effort.

"This is a joined effort by our partners, Kaitake Ranges Conservation Trust, Ngā Mahanga a Tairi, thee Taranaki Kiwi Trust, Rotokare Scenic Reserve Trust and Taranaki Kohanga Kiwi."

Taranaki Kiwi Kohanga kiwi ranger Chris Dodd holding a kiwi. Photo/ Supplied

The kiwi came from Rotokare Scenic Reserve, a 230-hectare predator-fence sanctuary near Eltham.

"This is the third year birds from Taranaki Kohanga Kiwi At Rotokare, a partnership between the Taranaki Kiwi Trust and the Rotokare Reserve Trust, have been released."

The kiwi were released into an area that is maintained.

"Out of 34,000 hectares we are monitoring 24,000 hectares are being maintained on the mounga. Our project covers national park encompassing Taranaki, Pouakai, Kaitake and the protected Ngā Motu/Sugar Loaf Islands. Seventy per cent of that work is completed by volunteers. The volunteers maintain the trapping network to provide this safe space for our national bird."

She says the safe release of kiwi helps increase the population.

"The aim is for the birds to pair up and breed so we can keep increasing those numbers. Kiwi are a taonga and it's important to protect them. For our community organisations and people involved, we are all working for the ecological health of our mounga. For a long time, these birds couldn't be heard because of pests."

She says three kiwi were released on York Rd this month, and more are being released there later in the month.

"Without the work from volunteers and our partners, this wouldn't be possible. We're thankful for all the volunteers, organisations and agencies who work with us. Knowing how many hours of work have led to this is, and the fact we are restoring the mounga is phenomenal."