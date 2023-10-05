From left: Rex Rooney, 9, and Hunter Winstanley, 10, received 2NZ and 3NZ titles respectively at the recent New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Two Taranaki mini motocross riders can add shiny new number decals on their bikes after winning national titles.

At the end of last month at the New Zealand Mini Motocross Nationals in Leeston, Christchurch, Stratford’s Rex Rooney, 9, placed second in the 7-9 trail class. Hunter Winstanley, 10, from Ōakura, placed third in the same class. They both competed riding their Honda XR 100s.

Rex says for the next 12 months, he will have the 2NZ decal and Hunter will have the 3NZ decal displayed on their bikes.

“It’s pretty cool to think that we are second and third best in the country.”

Hunter says the weather impacted their plans to get to Christchurch on the Tuesday before the competition.

“We were meant to get on the ferry on Tuesday, but it was cancelled. We tried on Wednesday but the seas were quite rough. We went down on Thursday and had a turn on the track before competing in the event the next day. We came home the following Monday.”

Rex and Hunter were part of a team of 10 sponsored by Honda Hub Taranaki. Te Kaewa Bradley placed 9th in the 9-11yr 65cc. Travis McDonald came 11th overall in the 6-8yr 50sx. Other team members included Luke Fearn, Levi Sole, Cooper Topping, Lucas Bound-Walsh, Tiare Howe and Deegan Sole.

Hunter first started racing competitively three years ago.

“I love everything about motocross riding. Rex and I usually practise and ride our bikes together.”

Rex first started riding when he was 4 years old.

“My granddad, uncle and dad all compete using motorbikes.”

They both ride for Taranaki Motorcycle Club. Rex says they plan to start using 85cc motorbikes.

“We will begin to practise on the bigger bikes and then race in the 65cc and 85cc classes. We still have three years in the 65cc class.”















