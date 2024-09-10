Kerena Wano.

Young Taranaki mother Kerena Wano is planning for the future, not only for her family – but for the district as well.

With two small children – a 5-year-old and a 2-year-old – and a third on the way, Wano, 30, has almost completed her year-long post-graduate diploma in planning through Massey University, an achievement she said was thanks to a New Plymouth District Council Whakapuāwai Taiao/Environmental and Planning Scholarship.

Wano, who works for the Ministry for the Environment and is a trustee for Ngā Kaitiaki o Puketapu Hapū, is using the scholarship to grow her expertise in environment policy, especially around the environmental aspects of the Treaty of Waitangi settlements.

“We have an awesome network of Māori planners in Taranaki, but we need more to keep up with the legislation, resource consent and everything across the Resource Management Act (RMA). We have a lot of boots on the ground work already happening, which is really important, but that next level of expertise around the RMA and environmental policy is something that I saw as a need.”

Having the financial scholarship made a real difference, she said, and it was something she would encourage others to consider applying for.