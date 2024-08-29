“On the flip side, working towards lowering emissions and successfully mitigating the risks from rising temperatures would help build a more resilient economy and reduce the adaption requirements across Taranaki.”

He said it’s disappointing work programmes aimed at supporting the transition to a low-emissions future are being scrapped.

“Our message to the Government remains that Taranaki is best placed to lead that transition. We strongly urge the Government to support the vision of Taranaki becoming the centre for renewable technology excellence for New Zealand.”

The submission also sets out the Forum’s position on the Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and other issues affecting key sectors such as agriculture, public transport, energy efficiency in homes and waste disposal.

The submission stated their support for more restrictions on whole farms with productive land being converted to forestry and emphasised a need for local decision-making around land use.

The forum agreed more work is needed on biodiversity credits to support native reforesting, highlighting the potential role of a carbon capture, utilisation and storage regime, following the recent reversal of the oil and gas exploration ban.

“The agricultural sector is a key part of Taranaki’s economy so we welcome moves to give farmers the tools to cut emissions while maintaining productivity. Diversification such as schemes like Venture Taranaki’s Branching Out Programme should remain front and centre,” said Volzke.

The submission also discussed the investment needed in public transport outside Auckland and Wellington, urging more action on the shift to green hydrogen, offshore wind and improving EV charging infrastructure.

It also called for further investigations around organic waste disposal and gas capture at landfills.

“We look forward to more detailed conversations with the Government on the role Taranaki can play in reaching our emissions targets,” said Volzke.