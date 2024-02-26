Nadia Old competed in the swimming event at a previous Taranaki Masters Games event.

The Taranaki Masters Games are returning after a two-year hiatus.

The Masters Games, sponsored by Taranaki Electricity Trust and co-ordinated by Sport Taranaki, will run over March and April, with 16 events scheduled.

Sport Taranaki communications lead Andrew Moffat says he is pleased the event is returning.

“It’s a great event. We’re delighted to be involved and co-ordinating the games this year. We have a lot of different sports that will appeal to competitive and recreational players. There’s a wide scope for people to get involved.”

Andrew says a common misconception about the games is that it’s only for competitive older players.

“Some of the sports have age categories starting from 25. It’s not just for older people but also caters for younger, middle-aged people. The games also have a great social element and are a nice way to have fun, be competitive and test yourselves against your friends.”

Stratford will host many of the sporting events this year, he says.

“The pool, croquet, running and walking, speed golf, golf, swimming and volleyball events are all happening in Stratford. There’s quite a big concentration in Stratford and the great thing is, Waitara, New Plymouth, Inglewood and Hāwera aren’t too far away if people want to enter the events hosted in those areas.”

Entries are now open and Andrew says people can enter online or can visit Taranaki Masters Games co-ordinator Chloe Wilkinson at the Stratford Community House on Mondays.

“She’s there to help people who may have trouble entering online or answer any questions people may have.”

To avoid missing out, he says it’s important to enter as soon as possible.

“Each entrant receives a goodie bag. Each sports code has its own registration fee, which goes directly to that code and supports them.”

The Details:

What: Taranaki Masters Games

When: March 9-April 14

Other: For more information, visit Chloe Wilkinson at the Stratford Community House on Mondays, 9.30am-2pm.











