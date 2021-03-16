Taranaki Masters Games: participants make a splash at swimming event

The Makino Masters swimming team.

Taranaki Masters Games participants made a splash at Stratford's TSB Pool Complex for the 2021 swimming event.

Lesley Parsons and Valda Walsh, from the East End Old Crocs swimming team, enjoyed supporting the swimmers.

"We can't swim this year but I can't wait for next year," says Lesley.

Valda says this is the first time she and Lesley have attended the Taranaki Masters Games.

"I can't wait to jump in the pool next year but it's great to support our wonderful team."

The Makino Masters swimming team travelled three hours from Feilding to compete in the event.

Team member Sara Kennard says the team have come to the Taranaki Masters Games for the past three years.

"We enjoy supporting local events and meeting like-minded people. We always enjoy coming to games as we get to catch up with people again. We keep coming back because everyone is so friendly."

She says the TSB Pool Complex is a great facility.

"It's a wonderful complex and we always enjoy swimming in the pool."

Michael Tunnicliffe, from the Makino Masters swimming team, says this was his first time taking part in the Taranaki Masters Games.

"The team told me about the games and I thought it would be great fun to compete."

Michael (89) is the oldest member of the Makino Masters.

Michael Tunnicliffe from the Makino Masters swimming team warming up for the event.

"I've been a member of the swimming club for 36 years. It's a great supportive team.

"It's great exercise. I swim three times a week and I love it."