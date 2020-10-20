Taranaki Masters Games: Over 900 entries expected for 2021 Masters Games

Inline hockey was new to the programme this year. Photo/ Paul Elkerton

Over 900 entries are expected for the 2021 TET Taranaki Masters Games (TMG).

Jacki Wood says the organising committee are full of enthusiasm and in full swing planning the TMG.

"Currently they are busy sourcing items for the complimentary 'goodie bag' which competitors receive when they enter."

The event is scheduled to run from March 11-14, 2021.

The 2020 TMG attracted 986 entries and Jacqui says there is no reason to believe the entry numbers for the 2021 TET TMG will be any different.

"There has to be something for everyone with 22 confirmed sports on the programme," Jacqui says.

She says without the support of the Taranaki Electricity Trust the event would not

happen.

"The funding means the registration fee can be kept to a minimum, making

the games affordable for all."

■ Entries open November 1. To see the full range of what is on the programme,

including those sports hosting outside of the core dates, go to www.tmg.org.nz.