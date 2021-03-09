Taranaki Masters Games: New and returning activities added to 2021 programme

The Functional Fitness Challenge - a new activity of high-intensity workouts for pairs - has been added to this year's Taranaki Masters Games. Photo/ Supplied

A new event has been added to this year's Taranaki Masters Games programme.

While the Games have been running for over 20 years, this will be the first time a Functional Fitness Challenge has been among the events.

The Taranaki Masters Games take place this month from March 11 to 14. The only condition of entry is to meet the age criteria of each event.

Chris Garlick, who runs the Functional Fitness Barn in Stratford says he is pleased the event is being introduced.

Chris says the challenge is completed in pairs. The age categories for the event are 35-45 and 46-plus.

"The challenge is a series of high-intensity workouts using different equipment including kettle balls and dumbbells. There will be different things the pair will have to do like getting a certain amount of work done in a time limit and how much the pair can do in a certain amount of time."

He says the activity is a great way to have fun in a friendly and social environment.

"It's all about gaining confidence and people can have a go and see if they want to take part in competitions."

He says the activity is limited to 20 teams.

"I've had a lot of interest so far."

Event organiser Jacqui Wood says it is "great" to have a new activity in the Masters Games.

"It's all about keeping it fresh and exciting. It's awesome to have a new activity."

Jacqui says squash is returning to the Taranaki Masters Games programme this year.

"It's very exciting to have it back."

Inglewood Squash Club member Pauline Stachurski says the club is "thrilled" to host the event.

"We haven't hosted squash for a number of years and we're pleased to be hosting it again. We have an excellent facility and the participants will be well catered for."

The age requirements of the event is being over the age of 35, says Pauline.

"Regardless of skill level anyone can take part as long as they can play."

Pauline says she enjoys playing squash.

"It can be a social time and there is a great and friendly atmosphere."