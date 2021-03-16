Taranaki Masters Games: Large turnout for snooker and pool events

Event organiser Jim Marriner. Photo/ Paul Elkerton

A large turnout attended the 2021 Taranaki Masters Games pool and snooker events.

Event organiser Jim Marriner says there were 21 pairs on the first day and 39 singles on the second.

The event took place on March 6 and 7.

"It was great to have so many people interested in playing. The players were sorted into their age groups."

Robin Wilson took part in the events. Photo/ Paul Elkerton

Jim took part in both events, but says he has a preference for pool.

"It's a fast paced game. Snooker is more strategic. I've been playing pool for a number of years. I've played in a number of tournaments and I also enjoy the administration side of running the tournaments.

"I was one of the organisers and wrote the programme for the Clubs New Zealand North Island Championships which took place in New Plymouth in 2019."

Lea Herbert. Photo/ Paul Elkerton

Jim says he enjoys taking part in the Taranaki Masters Games.

"I enjoy the camaraderie among players. We're all like-minded people with similar interests. You make a lot of friendships along the way. For people who like a nice, social, and supportive atmosphere I would definitely recommend the games. It's all about having fun and helping people improve in a supportive environment."

Results:

Snooker day one: 35-55: Gold Hondo Toopi and Don Craig. 56 and up: Gold Roger McDonald and Kevin Minchington, silver Jim Marriner and Robin Wilson, bronze David Scott and Mike Valentine.

Pool day one: 35-45: Gold Hondo Toopi and Don Craig.46-55: Gold Barry Davis and Glenn Murfitt, silver Zane Burnard and Kelvin Dunlop, bronze Brian Ward and Cherie Ward. 56-65: Gold Jim Marriner and Robin Wilson, silver Mark Balance and David Scott, bronze Greg Calvert and Paul Copeland. 66 and up: Gold Linda Pearse and Ray Pearse, silver Robert Bary and Colleen Niwa.

Snooker day two: S35-55: Gold Don Craig, silver Hondo Toopi, bronze Peter Robertson. 56 and up: Gold Gary James, silver Kevin Minchington, bronze David Scott.

Pool day two: 35-45: Gold Hondo Toopi, silver Kane Hooper. 46-55: Gold Zane Burnard, silver Dave Trim, bronze Don Craig. 56-65: Gold Brian Ward, silver Robin Wilson, bronze Jim Marriner. 66 and up: Gold Ray Pearse, silver Gary James, bronze Kelvin Dunlop.