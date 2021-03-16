Taranaki Masters Games: Large field of players takes part in golf event

Martin Bell from Urenui enjoyed the golf event.

A large field of players took part in the 2021 Taranaki Masters Games Golf event.

Stratford Golf club captain Murray Cook says he is pleased with the turnout of the event.

"It was a great day with some excellent golf played. There were around 60 players and five whole competitions for men and women on the day."

The Stratford Golf Club has hosted the Taranaki Masters Games for several years, Murray says.

"We are rated in the top three golf courses in Taranaki, making this a first class venue. The quality of the fairways and the greens make it a really nice course."

The course is a Par 72 layout with four par five holes, 10 par fours and four par threes. The layout of the course is north/south and the contour is mainly flat, Murray says.

"This allows for easy walking but the course itself is challenging."

Murray says he enjoys the Taranaki Masters Games.

"It's a great social and friendly competition which gives people the chance to meet new people."