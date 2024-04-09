Stratford Croquet Club hosted the Taranaki Masters Games golf croquet event over the weekend. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Golf croquet players from across Taranaki were in Stratford over the weekend for the Taranaki Masters Games.

South Taranaki Croquet Association and Stratford Croquet Club member Eileen Judd said it’s great the Stratford club hosted the event.

Image 1 of 39 : Members of the Makino Swim Masters Club at the Taranaki Masters Games swimming event. Photo / Alyssa Smith

“We’re stoked. The Masters Games haven’t happened for three years. To get the hosting rights on the first year it’s back is pretty special. Unfortunately, due to only having two greens, we had to limit the numbers to 16 doubles for Saturday and eight singles for Sunday. We hope to get bigger lawns in the future to host bigger events.”

She said players from Stratford, Park Hawera, Inglewood, New Plymouth and West End croquet clubs were at the competition.

“All of the clubs are supportive of each other. It’s great to have so many clubs represented.”

She said the game is great for all ages.

“It could be played by 5-year-olds right up to grandparents. The style of golf croquet is easy, quick and low impact. It’s also a great way to get out in the fresh air and exercise both the body and mind. It has a social aspect but also a great level of competition as well.”

She said the fast pace of the game is a real drawcard.

“Games can be finished in half an hour. It’s like a shortened version of croquet which a lot of people really enjoy.”

Bob Thomas from the New Plymouth Croquet Club said it was his first time competing in the masters and playing on the Stratford lawns.

“It’s been a fabulous day. You couldn’t ask for more. The lawns are very good and true.”

Lyn Nickel, also from New Plymouth, was competing at the Stratford lawns for the first time as well.

“The grounds are presented nice and they are tidy.”

Nickel said she’s competed in the Taranaki Masters Games previously.

“I enjoy the camaraderie of the event. It is a great thing to be a part of.”











