Taranaki Masters Games: Final week to go in the draw to win $1000

TET trustee Andrew Wood (left) congratulates 2020 winner of the $1000 cash Ray Pearse.

Participants entering this year's Taranaki Masters Games have one more week to go in the draw to win $1000 cash.

Event organiser Jacqui Wood says entries received before February 16 go in the draw to win $1000.

"This is open to anyone who enters the games by the deadline. It's a bonus. If people are thinking about entering they might as well enter early for the chance to win a great prize."

This year the Taranaki Masters Games features 22 different sports.

"The only condition is to meet the age criteria of each event."

Jacqui expects this year's Taranaki Masters Games to have a large turnout.

"We are already gathering up quite a bit of interest already from all over the country. We had 984 entries last year and we're currently tracking ahead of that."

She says Taranaki has 'great' sports facilities around the region.

"It's important to utilise them. We have high quality venues all around Taranaki."

Jacqui says the Taranaki Masters Games are a good way to try our different sports in a fun and supportive environment.

"There is no need to belong to a club. I have a friend who entered an event and they were very pleased with the level of support from other competitors."

Jacqui says before she became an organiser she took part in the walking event.

"Everyone was so nice and supportive. It was so much fun. Whether people are in it for the social side or the competition, the Taranaki Masters Games has something for everyone."

She says the past winners of the $1000 cash have been appreciative.

"Last year it was won by a football player who had entered the Taranaki Masters Games for a few years and in 2019 it was won by a pool player. All the winners have been so grateful."

She encourages people to enter the Taranaki Masters Games early.

"The registration fee is $15 then people pay for each event. From March 4 there is a late registration fee of $25."

■ Entries received before February 16 go in the draw to win $1000 cash. To enter visit www.tmg.org.nz