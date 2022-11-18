Fifteen Taranaki people will receive a Kiwibank Local Hero Award for their service to the community. Photo/ Supplied

Fifteen Taranaki people who have served their community will receive the prestigious 2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau.

They join 85 other people from around the country selected as Kiwibank Local Hero medallists.

The awards represent a group of exceptional and diverse Kiwis, each taking extraordinary action to better communities, and the country.

Steve Jurkovich, Kiwibank chief executive, says if there has ever been a time to celebrate those who’ve made outstanding contributions to the wellbeing of our country, it’s now.

“It is a real privilege to honour the creative, selfless and visionary people that help make us proud to call Aotearoa home. 2022 has marked a unique year for Aotearoa. After a few years of uncertainty, change and re-navigation, as a nation we’ve had a rare opportunity to look inwards and move forward — focusing our attention to the challenges and opportunities that exist right here on our shores.”

Fom Kaitaia to Bluff, each of the Kiwibank Local Hero medallists have gone above and beyond for others — pitching in post-pandemic to help establish new pathways, rebuilding communities and supporting the development of rangatahi.

He says they’re our frontline workers and our unsung champions working tirelessly for their local hapori — communities.

“Earlier this year, the New Zealander of the Year Awards Office called on Aotearoa to celebrate our people by nominating their local heroes. An overwhelming number of nominations were submitted and after careful consideration, 100 outstanding Kiwis have been selected by our judges.”

An independent and diverse judging panel made up of 50 judges from across Aotearoa had the unenviable task of evaluating and whittling down this year’s Kiwibank Local Hero of the Year nominations to 100 medallists.

The medallists are now in the running for the 2023 Kiwibank New Zealand Local Hero of the Year Award Te Pou Toko o te Tau. Semifinalists for this award, and the six other award categories, will be announced mid-December.

The 2023 Kiwibank New Zealander of the Year Te Pou Whakarae o Aotearoa and supporting category winners will be announced at the New Zealander of the Year Awards Gala Dinner in Auckland on March 30, 2023 at the Cordis Hotel, Auckland.

Taranaki medallists:

Ian Dudley: for volunteering for over 50 years for the New Zealand Fire and Emergency Service.

Jennie Rae: for building financial resilience in her community for 30 years.

John Oxenham: for coordinating emergency responses to 111 calls in the Urenui area for over 30 years.

Jono Walters: for his role as Kiwi Trust ranger.

Julia Kuriger: the Take Them a Meal founder, Julia has provided hundreds of free, home-cooked meals of comfort to hundreds of people in the region.

Julia McNeil: coordinator of Take Them a Meal. She redirects unclaimed food boxes and uses kai to uplift those in her community who need it most.

Kim O’Connor: for her contribution to the success of Women’s Refuge Pop-Up Shop.

Lynda Hooker: for sprouting hope for Parafed Taranaki, Lynda has raised $20,000 for the disability sports and recreation charity through growing and selling rare plants.

Norma Haley: for supporting the fundraising of both the Cancer Society and Hospice for over 20 years.

Patricia (Pat) Keinzley: for volunteering for Taranaki Age Concern Convenience Meals service. She goes the extra mile to provide more than just a weekly meal.

Paul Klenner: Paul works to build confidence in people facing cancer.

Rosemary Richards: for volunteering for over a decade at Seasons for Growth.

Vicki Frewin: for her dedication and volunteering work as GirlGuidingNZ Taranaki regional co-ordinator.

Vicki Roberts: for her enthusiasm for both children and adult participation in sport has seen her develop countless opportunities for her community to get active and be part of a team.

Wesley Milne: Weslie has worked with multiple services and stakeholders to create safe, positive environments for rainbow youth in rural Taranaki, fostering a sense of belonging for the queer community in the region.







