Taranaki iwi offers $15,000 prize pool for Covid 19 vaccinations

Emere Wano is urging taiohi to get vaccinated and not miss out on summer fun. Photo / Supplied

Iwi in Taranaki are offering $15,000 in prizes to boost vaccination rates before Christmas.

Daily, weekly and final prizes will be given out in an effort to get first-shot vaccinations for Māori to 95 per cent.

Although anyone getting vaccinated with Māori health providers can enter, the main target is taiohi (young people).

Taranaki Māori vaccination rates have climbed recently, with 80 per cent receiving their first shot, closing in on with the overall eligible Taranaki rate of 90 per cent.

But only 68 per cent of the Māori 20-29 age group have had their first shot, and only 45 per cent are double vaxxed.

Public health authorities have targeted an overall 90 per cent eligible double-vaccinated rate but the collective of the region's eight iwi, Te Aranga o Taranaki, is aiming for 95 per cent in recognition of greater Māori vulnerability to the virus.

Te Aranga's regional recovery manager Emere Wano said the first step is 2400 more first jabs.

"We aspire to more, we want 95 per cent therefore we need 2400 people to show up between now and the nineteenth of December and get their shot."

She said more vaccinations mean more freedom under the Covid traffic light system.

"It means we can maybe move to green. We all want a bit more freedom, we want to do things, this is what this kaupapa is all about."

Wano said the prizes will appeal to taiohi looking to enjoy summer.

"Don't miss out on the concert with your cuzzies, make sure you've got your jab."

"Who wants to miss L.A.B. at the Bowl [of Brooklands], who wants to miss Womad, who wants to miss anything? Y'know the gigs at your local bars, even getting together as whānau, that affects all of us."

For the next three weeks there will be two prizes of $100 every day, and two prizes of $500 each week in grocery or retail vouchers.

On December 20 three prizes of $1000, $2000, and $3500 Prezzy cards will be given away, as well as 6 festival tickets.

Vaccination at clinics run by Tui Ora, Ngāruahine Iwi Health Services and Ngāti Ruanui qualify for the draws.

Entrants need to take a picture of themselves with their vaccination cards and upload it to the giveaway webpage at www.dontwait.co.nz