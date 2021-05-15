Taranaki ideas to become reality with TSB investment though kickstarter

Former recipient Nick Jones says the grant has been invaluable to his work. Photo / Supplied

The lightbulb moments of Taranaki's top innovators will be turned into a reality this year with the help of a kickstarter fund from TSB.

The bank is getting behind Kiwis ready to make a difference in their communities with its annual grants programme, TSB Good Stuff.

Last year the TSB Good Stuff fund awarded $200,000 to innovative ideas throughout New Zealand, with an additional $50,000 available specifically for Taranaki innovators as a commitment from TSB to its home region.

Two Taranaki based projects were awarded $60,000.

Nick Jones received $30,000 to help fund the development of an industry-leading and humane predator trap, and Dr Yvonne Anderson and Gregory Lynne of Tamariki Pakari Child Health and Wellbeing Trust were awarded $30,000 to help create a new app to improve health checks and support healthy lifestyle changes for Taranaki children. The app has now been built and a six-month trial with Taranaki District Health Board will begin soon.

TSB CEO Donna Cooper says the bank was overwhelmed with fantastic applications last year.

"As a bank owned by local philanthropic organisation Toi Foundation, TSB exists to invest our profit for purpose in the Taranaki community.

"With giving back at the core of our bank, we're excited that TSB Good Stuff is another tangible way we can do even more good in our communities, in particular our home region.

"Taranaki is filled with innovators and bright sparks who know what this province needs to be able to thrive even more," she says.

"TSB's here to help solutions take flight and drive positive change for Taranaki, so if you've got an idea that'll benefit the region or help solve a problem, then we want to hear from you."

For Taranaki winner Nick Jones the $30,000 TSB Good Stuff grant has enabled him to make faster progress on prototyping, trialling, and humane standard testing the state-of-the-art trap.

"The grant from TSB was a huge help, it's allowed me to work fulltime on trap design and get one step closer to manufacturing the product. Not only will that help Taranaki become predator free, but long-term it creates jobs in our region as we'll be manufacturing these traps right here.

"I can't thank TSB enough for believing in this and helping make a real difference in our community."

People who think their idea could be perfect for a TSB Good Stuff grant of up to $30,000 need to submit a 60 second video pitch along with a written submission describing their idea, the problem it's attempting to solve and the benefits it will bring.

Head to www.tsb.co.nz/good-stuff-entry for more information – applications are open until Sunday, June 13.