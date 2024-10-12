“My partner Jason owns a Holden so we go on a couple of runs with the Taranaki Holden Club. I saw the event advert on their Facebook page and thought it would be great to bring along my Escort.”

Bond said she has owned the car for six months, first spotting it sitting in a paddock when she was travelling home from Stratford.

“Jason owns Cars and Classics Valuations in Stratford so I’m regularly down there to visit him. I was going through Urenui on the way home and saw her in a paddock. When my partner and I saw it again in Urenui, we decided to stop in and chat with the owner.

After speaking to the owner, Helen purchased the car.

“I hadn’t had an Escort for a while and wanted another one so it all worked out. The lady told me the reason she sold it to me was that I would keep it original, rather than modify it.”

Helen Bond said she's looking forward to showing off her pride and joy at the Taranaki Holden Club's All Australian Car Day.

The car has its own unique story, she said.

“It was purchased by this woman and her husband to restore it for a beach hop event. Tragically, her husband passed away so she’s selling the car. Once I finish restoring the car to her former glory, we’ve arranged to go on a drive in it together.”

Bond said she plans to paint the car, fix the door cards and add new shocks.

“It’s just doing little bits here and there.”

Taranaki Holden Club president Graham Young said there will be many cars in town for the event.

“We’re expecting all sorts of vehicles. This event is about showcasing cars manufactured in Australia whether it be Holden, Mitsubishi, Toyota, or Ford.”

He said the event would be great for Taranaki.

“We’ve had a lot of interest from people outside the region. It’s awesome as it’s catching like wildfire.”

There are prizes up for grabs for exhibitors, he said, with five different categories.

“At this stage, we’ll have trophies for best Holden, Ford, Valiant, Leyland and people’s choice. We’ll also be doing other giveaways.”

Young said the club believes in supporting the community it’s hosting an event in, so the $5 exhibitor fee will be donated to the Stratford Foodbank.

“They’re rapt. The way we like to see it is that we’re coming into the town so it’s important to give back by supporting a local charity.”

As well as plenty of cars, the event will have other attractions too, he said.

“There’s going to be trade stalls and other things happening on the day making it a great family friendly event.”

Young said he and other club members are looking forward to the show.

“It’s all about providing entertainment and preserving the past by promoting the brands not made in Australia anymore.”

The details:

What: All Australian Car Show

When: Sunday, November 10, 10am - 1pm. Prizegiving 12.30 pm

Where: Grass field on the corner of Portia and Regan streets, Stratford

Cost: Free public entry, exhibitor fee of $5

