Taranaki Hockey: Masters hockey team do well at tournament

The Taranaki Hockey Masters men's 35+ team. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Hockey fielded a masters representative team for the first time in many years.

The men's 35+ team was selected to attend the National Masters Tournament in Palmerston North in February. Unfortunately, Covid levels changed and the 90 teams in attendance were required to return home before playing a game.

Manawatū Hockey organised a Masters Mini Festival to provide the players with some competition.

Taranaki Hockey attended the festival in Palmerston North last month.

The team played the Manawatū 35+ team twice on the Saturday, losing the first game 2-1 and turning it around for the second game, winning 2-0.

The players were pleased with the results given the only two goals Manawatū scored were in the first quarter of the first game.

To then go on and score three unanswered goals with only 12 players at their disposal v Manawatū's 16 was something the Legends were really proud of.

"It was great fun playing hockey and having a great time with the guys over the weekend," says manager and player Brooke Wyllie.

"They're all legends both on and off the field, hence the name change."

Taranaki have many masters players that represent other provinces each year and have been successful in representing New Zealand at World Masters over the years.

Fielding a men's 35+ team will be a stepping stone for Taranaki to strengthen their representation in the future.