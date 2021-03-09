Taranaki Hockey development officer keen to give back to code in region

Taranaki Hockey development officer Thomas Schaare. Photo/ Supplied

Taranaki Hockey's hockey development officer is looking forward to meeting and working with the community.

Thomas Schaare was recently appointed as hockey development officer.

"I'm wanting to give back to Taranaki Hockey and the players what I received coming through the ranks as a young kid myself."

As part of his role, Thomas will be visiting nine primary and intermediate schools to introduce the pupils to hockey.

"I'm looking forward to getting into the schools and exposing the kids to hockey."

Thomas also looks after Taranaki Hockey's representative programme.

"I sort out the campaign, selection, training and yearly planner. I also look after the high performance athletes and work to get them recognised."

Thomas started playing hockey when he was 11.

"I played at Francis Douglas and made my way through Taranaki Hockey's representative programme. I moved my way up to play for Central Districts at National Hockey League and under-21 representative level."

Thomas played and coached hockey in Germany for two years.

"I went over there in 2016. It was a really awesome opportunity."

Thomas says he enjoys playing and coaching hockey.

"I like the pace of the game. It's very fast and free-flowing."