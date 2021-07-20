Taranaki Hip Hop Community Inc finds dancers for regional competition

The Taranaki Schools Hip Hop Mega Crew are the current national champions. Photo/ Supplied

Students from around Taranaki showed their best moves for a chance to be picked for the Taranaki High Schools Hip Hop Mega Crew.

Taranaki Hip Hop Community Inc coach Tansi Williams travelled around the mountain earlier this month, visiting schools around the region.

"I was holding auditions for students wanting to try out for the Mega Crew. The crew will be competing in the regional NZ Hip Hop School competition."

Last year 25 students were selected for the Mega Crew from Stratford High, Stratford Primary, New Plymouth Boys' (NPBHS), New Plymouth Girls' (NPGHS), Sacred Heart Girls' College (SHGC), Spotswood College, Waitara High, Highlands Intermediate, and Manukorihi Intermediate schools.

"I want to give as many students as I can the opportunity to be part of the crew."

The team won the regional competition and went through to the finals. They won the mega crew division, making them the current national champions.

"We're hoping to win this year as well."

Tansi says she had a lot of talented dancers to pick from.

"I'm blown away by all the talent I've seen. There was a lot of auditions and interest about this. It's been really hard to pick the crew."

Twenty-three dancers have been selected for the 2021 Taranaki HipHop Community Interschool mega crew The Sorority. Of the 23, three are local to Stratford. They are Elliott and Mckenna Gernhoefer from Stratford High School, and Tegan McNab.

This year Royal Family original dancers Kyra Aoake and Quinn Prendergast will be helping the team with choreography.

"They both have many career highlights but one of my favourites is Kyra's AMA 2015 performance with J-Lo."

Being part of the crew has many benefits, she says.

"The dancers make a lot of connections, create memories and are provided with a sense of achievement. There's a lot of dedication and commitment that goes into it but they receive good results."

She says the crew is like a big family.

"They help each other out. It's a very nurturing environment."

The selected crew is: Bayer Newman NPGHS, Aurora Sanchez-Barrell NPGHS, Pearl Lauderdale-Smith NPGHS, Elliott Gernhoefer Stratford High School, Mckenna Gernhoefer Stratford High School, Keira Taylor SHGC, Lyric Williams NPBHS , Matt Mcgregor NPBHS, McKenna Munroe-Neal NPGHS, Lily Martin NPGHS, Daisy Martin Manukorihi Intermediate, Kate Beckett SHGC, Abbie Nicol NPGHS, Bella Millar SHGC, Nadiana Nicol Velarde SHGC, Tegan McNab Te Kura (Stratford), Hannah Dixon Spotswood College, Justyce Drake NPGHS, Briar Hall SHGC, Charlotte Struthers NPGHS, Nevaeh Reade NPGHS, Keira Hills - Wilson NPGHS, Tayen McGuinness NPGHS.